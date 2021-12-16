Doctor Who recently wrapped its 13th season with its 13th Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), and it’s safe to say it was showrunner Chris Chibnall’s most ambitious outing yet. Unlike previous seasons, Flux told one overarching story over six episodes. Like any good Who tale, it introduced new characters and brought back familiar monsters, traveled to far-flung alien vistas and distant historical events, and had the fate of the universe hanging in the balance.

A lot of interesting ideas were introduced to the Doctor Who canon over the course of these six episodes. Expanding on the "Timeless Child" narrative (that the Doctor is a being from another universe with infinite regenerations), Flux introduced the Division, a rogue Time Lord organization headed by the Doctor’s foster mother, Tecteun (Barbara Flynn). But the season’s other baddies, the Ravagers, killed Tecteun before she could answer more questions, and the Ravagers themselves were erased by Time before they could answer more questions.

All in all, Flux left a lot of plot threads dangling in the wind. Some of these will likely be picked up in the final three specials of Whittaker’s tenure as the Doctor. Presumably, that includes the Chekov’s gun of the Chameleon Arch, a fob watch that contains memories of the Doctor’s past lives – potentially thousands of regenerations that were erased from her mind. (At the end of the finale, instead of opening it, Thirteen hides it in the bowels of the Tardis.)

But will those memories answer the questions that arose from Flux? And what about the rest of the Flux fallout? Below, we evaluate six of the unanswered questions from the season 13 finale.

What were the consequences of the Flux on the universe?

First things first: is the universe okay? Yes, the Doctor did stop the final Flux event. (Side note: did anyone else find the Doctor’s solution of throwing three entire races of her alien enemies into the Flux a bit too casually genocidal?) However, at that point, the Flux had already been wreaking havoc throughout space. We saw a lot of destruction, empty planets, and refugees through Bel’s (Thaddea Graham) eyes as she traveled the universe in search of Vinder (Jacob Anderson). Further, the Ood at Division HQ showed the Doctor's schematics of a universe much smaller than ours.

None of that destruction is referenced again once the Doctor saves the day from the final Flux event, though. It’s not clear if doing so reversed all the previous damage, or if the upcoming specials will address any of the aftermath. Division did supposedly have a "seed bank" that might help to repopulate the universe. Speaking of…

What happened to Division?

The season began with the Doctor seeking answers about Division, leading to Division (under Tecteun’s leadership) triggering the Flux in response to the Doctor’s curiosity. After all that trouble, she didn’t actually learn much more about the organization beyond the fact that they were ultra-powerful and pulling the strings of the universe for a long time. Assuming the Doctor eventually opens that fob watch and accesses her old memories, we’re likely to learn more about the organization then. But the question remains, what happened to Division following the Flux? The last time we left them, their leader had been killed and their pocket-universe HQ was going down in flames with a lone Ood aboard.

So, is the organization still operational? Without Tecteun, did they follow through with their plan to enter the next universe, or was the entire organization destroyed? What happened to the rest of the operatives (which includes a troop of Judoon and an army of Weeping Angels, as far as we've seen)? Will we see them again in the present, or just in the Doctor’s memories?

What is the Doctor’s home universe?

Speaking of the next universe: according to Tecteun, Division’s escape hatch into that universe was the very same wormhole under which the Timeless Child was discovered thousands of years ago. In all likelihood, it leads to the Doctor’s home universe. So if the fob watch containing all of the Doctor’s erased memories is Chekov’s gun, the fact that we now know where the Doctor came from – an entirely different universe right next door – is like Chekov’s anvil hovering right over our heads.

Thirteen may have declined Tecteun’s invitation to hop on over to her home universe in order to save Earth (and the surrounding galaxy), but now that she knows her universe of origin is nearby and apparently accessible, how could she resist checking it out? Recovering thousands of years of memories may come first, but uncovering where she came from and why the Timeless Child was dropped, alone, into our universe seems like the ultimate mystery.

What happened between the Doctor and Karvanista?

Flux was littered with half-remembered figures from the Doctor’s mysterious past. We still don’t even have full context for the animosity between the Doctor and the Ravagers. (By the way, what was the story behind Azure hiding out as a human in the Arctic?)

Even more opaque is the Doctor’s history with Karvanista (Craige Els). In season 13, episode 3, "Once, Upon Time" we found out that the dog-like Lupari was a Division operative who was beside the Doctor at the original Siege of Atropos. In the finale, Thirteen guesses that he used to be her companion. He confirms that he once would have followed the Doctor anywhere, but she somehow let him down so badly he now wants nothing to do with her. Unfortunately, Division placed a chip in his head that will kill him instantly if he reveals anything else, so he literally can’t answer any of her questions.

It seems unusual for the Doctor to leave it at that, but after they stop the Flux, she sends Karvanista (now the last of his kind) off with Bel and Vinder. Why doesn’t she attempt to get that chip out of his brain? What happened between them to cause so much animosity that he was trying to kill her at the beginning of the season? Will he be returning in the specials and if so, does that mean we’ll see Bel and Vinder again, too?

What’s the story behind the planet Time?

A big revelation of the season was that "Time" wasn’t just a wibbly-wobbly concept, but also a physical place: the planet where the Temple of Atropos was located. There, the Mouri had been assigned to control the flow of time, which left unchecked would supposedly be a dangerous and destructive force. This was seemingly proven true when Bel witnessed Time Force particles disintegrating Flux survivors. The Ravagers’ disturbance to the Mouri also affected the Tardis, causing the ship to malfunction.

In "Once, Upon Time", the Doctor managed to reinstate the Mouri – although the Ravagers seemed pretty confident that they had done enough damage. During the finale, Swarm (Sam Spruell) and Azure (Rochenda Sandall) bring Thirteen back to the planet and offer her as a sacrifice to Time, which aside from being a concept and place, is also apparently a sentient being. Time zaps the Ravagers and imparts an ominous warning to the Doctor. But it also leaves us with a lot of questions. The Flux failed to "free" Time, but does the fact that it manifested into a being mean the Mouri have fallen? If the Doctor helped to keep Time trapped as an agent of Division, why doesn’t Time kill her as well? Was Division even correct to keep Time imprisoned, or is that another one of the organization’s abuses of power? And will we be returning to Time to answer any of these questions?

It’s a lot to take on for the final three specials of Whittaker’s Who tenure. We’ll see how many of these questions are actually cleared up, and how many of them are left for returning showrunner Russell T. Davies to deal with.

