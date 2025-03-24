The return of Doctor Who is just around the corner. Fans across the world from the breadth of the Whoniverse are gearing up for another set of timey-wimey adventures with Ncuti Gatwa's titular Time Lord, with Russell T. Davies' second stint at the helm of the series heading into its second full chapter. However, the upcoming season has been overshadowed by controversy, with the futures of Gatwa and Davies as well as the show itself seemingly under constant scrutiny.

Despite reports that the series was one of the most-watched shows on iPlayer in the UK last year and remained in the top 5 series on Disney+ globally every week it aired, the constant swirling of the vicious rumor mill remains a genuine problem. However, in a defiant statement on the state of Doctor Who's future, showrunner Davies has told Radio Times that the sci-fi series is "invulnerable," suggesting that no imminent danger to its place on our screens is felt by those behind the scenes. Davies said in reference to the revival 20 years ago:

"It all felt terribly important. I’d loved Doctor Who all my life, and I think its return has now proved that it’s invulnerable. But it didn’t feel like that then. It felt very much last chance at the saloon."

'Doctor Who' Celebrates 20 Years Since the Revival With an Exciting New Season