Doctor Who's latest era has seen the iconic sci-fi series partner with Disney amid much backlash. Chief among the backlash has been those complaining the show has gone "woke," with a surprising number of viewers somehow missing the progressive trends that the series has boasted ever since its 2005 revival. Nevertheless, such criticism has proved unwavering, with the countdown to the upcoming Season 2 marred by the same hoards of negative commenters across social media.

Well, in an interview with Radio Times, the show's brand-new companion, Belinda, portrayed by Varada Sethu, has hit back at these comments, suggesting that the "woke" nature of Doctor Who is what makes it such a popular and inclusive show. "There's been a couple of Doctor Woke [references] or whatever," Sethu remarked, "but I just think we're doing the right thing if we're getting comments like that." She continued, "Woke just means inclusive, progressive, and that you care about people. And, as far as I know, the core of Doctor Who is kindness, love and doing the right thing."

Sethu's partnership with current Doctor Ncuti Gatwa marks the first ever central pairing with neither character played by a white actor. This has, both sadly and unsurprisingly, led to often vicious and entirely unnecessary backlash of its own. Never ones to back down from a fight, both Gatwa and Sethu are ready for the chance to prove these hateful comments wrong. In her interview, Sethu remarked, "Ncuti was like, 'Look at us. We get to be in the TARDIS. We're going to p*** off so many people."

'Doctor Who' Returns on April 12, 2025