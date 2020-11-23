This year's Doctor Who holiday special will see the return of a familiar face. Fans got a sweet surprise when it was revealed John Barrowman will return as Captain Jack Harkness for the 2020 Doctor Who holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks." Barrowman's return to the beloved sci-fi series was announced on the 57th anniversary of the premiere of Doctor Who in November 1963. Barrowman originated the role of Jack Harkness, first appearing in Season 1 of the relaunched Doctor Who opposite series leads Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper. Jack Harkness became a recurring character before going on to be one of the main characters in the 2006 Doctor Who spinoff, Torchwood. Barrowman was last seen as Jack Harkness in Season 12 episode "Fugitive of Judoon" in a surprise cameo role.

BBC America released a brief teaser on Monday afternoon which hyped Barrowman's return as Jack Harkness. The 15-second teaser begins with the sounds of the TARDIS as it whirs away before cutting to reveal Jack. The sly captain smiles and says, "Oh, I've missed that sound." Now, it's unclear who Jack is speaking to, but who cares? The most exciting part of this teaser is the fact Jack is indeed back and he'll be joining the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and companions Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) for this Dalek-filled special.

Speaking of, per BBC America, "Revolution of the Daleks" will see "Captain Jack on hand to help the family as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks," and it's revealed that "with the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?" This holiday special sounds intense, y'all.

Image via BBC America/AMC

On returning to Doctor Who for the holiday special, Barrowman commented, "Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home. It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen."

To this, Doctor Who executive producer Chris Chibnall added, "A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!"

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks will air on BBC America and AMC+ this holiday season. Watch the Jack Harkness-centric teaser for the special below. For more, why not check out our recent interview with former Doctor Who companion Billie Piper?

Share Share Tweet Email

Ryan Reynolds to Call Mark Ruffalo "Daddy" in Time Travel Movie 'The Adam Project' Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner will co-star alongside Alex Mallari Jr. and newcomer Walker Scobell.