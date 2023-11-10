The Big Picture The 60th Anniversary celebration of Doctor Who will feature three special episodes, with the first premiering on Disney+ on November 25.

The episodes will bring back the iconic duo of the Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) after more than a decade.

The Toymaker, played by Neil Patrick Harris, will be the intelligent villain the Doctor must stop before he can harm humans.

A new image from Doctor Who has been released ahead of the show's return to celebrate its 60th Anniversary, featuring the Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) coming out of a TARDIS full of smoke. The performers are returning to their iconic roles after more than a decade since the last time they were seen playing these characters, with them living through a couple more adventures as a part of the historical celebration. The Doctor and Donna saved many lives across time and space together, and it looks like the universe needs them once more.

Three special episodes will be aired as part of the 60th Anniversary celebration, with the first one premiering on Disney+ on November 25. Titled "The Star Beast", the episode will be available for streaming on the platform everywhere in the world except in the United Kingdom and in Ireland, where it will be distributed by the BBC. The other two chapters will be released in subsequent weeks, with the celebration concluding on December 9 with the release of "The Giggle". A new mystery will come into the life of the universe's most popular Time Lord, and with the help of Donna Noble, the Doctor must answer every question he has before it's too late.

Every dangerous Doctor Who story features an intelligent villain lurking in the shadows, and the upcoming special episodes will be no exception. Neil Patrick Harris has been cast as the Toymaker, a villain who hadn't confronted the Time Lord in the modern iteration of the program. Capable of turning inanimate objects into weapons or minions, the Toymaker won't be an easy challenge to overcome, with the Doctor having to come up with a clever plan to stop the antagonist before he can continue hurting humans. Time is running out for David Tennant, as the next iteration of the Doctor approaches.

Ncuti Gatwa is the Next Doctor

Close

Since it was announced that David Tennant would be returning as the Doctor, audiences knew it would be temporary, and that the permanent successor of Jodie Whittaker would be someone else. Ncuti Gatwa has been cast as the Fifteenth Doctor, and when it's time for Tennant to regenerate once more, he'll take over as the latest pilot of the TARDIS. His first official companion will be Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), and the two of them will go on unpredictable adventures across time and space, while the Doctor tries to adapt to his new life. The first season of the show featuring Gatwa as the lead will premiere in 2024.

You can check out the new image from Doctor Who below, before the show returns on November 25:

Image via BBC