It was heart-pumping to see Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor regenerated into David Tennant, rather than the expected new Doctor in last season finale of Doctor Who. The fan-favorite series set up an unexpected twist for its 60th anniversary special which will soon unfold in front of our eyes come November. As the nature of the series is, there are all kinds of theories as to why Tennant has returned, and the adventure he’ll take us on, though the creatives behind the series are slowly peeling back the layers of this new mystery.

A new image in Empire Magazine gives us a good look at Tennant’s 14th Doctor, who seems to be in urgency to repair the TARDIS. He’s hanging from a wall with a sonic screwdriver in hand, and it’ll be interesting to see why he’s in such a hurry. The three-episode special will usher in a slight detour before introducing the new Doctor aka Ncuti Gatwa and will bring back Catherine Tate’s Donna and previous showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Fans were excited though slightly confused with Tennant’s return. The actor explains, “That was the first exciting piece of mischief that Russell created. That I was going to be Doctor No. 14 rather than Doctor No. 10 again.” Further teasing his return he said, "You’ll just have to wait and see why the 14th Doctor is so much like the 10th.” For the cast, it was like getting the band “back together for a last hurrah.”

The 'Doctor Who' Anniversary Specials Will Be an Exciting Ride for Fans

Tennant admits he was surprised when “I saw what that first script was based on, then I read the second script, which is unlike any Doctor Who episode ever. These new specials are Russell off the leash.” And Russell T. Davies has equally delicious plans for Donna’s return. Fans will remember that Doctor and Donna parted ways when the former had to wipe her memory to save her life. So for Donna's return, Davies took inspiration for the storyline from The Star Beast comic strip from 1980. He explains that bringing her back means “setting it in London, which meant something alien landing on top of London, and I automatically thought of Star Beast as the best way to tell that story.” With Doctor and Donna’s return, this will be one hell of a ride for fans.

Doctor Who the three-part anniversary special airs on November 1 and know more about it here. You can check out the new image below: