The Big Picture The upcoming season of Doctor Who features the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday, alongside guest star Golda Rosheuvel as Jocelyn.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies revealed that the cast and crew focus on the future of the character rather than past iterations while on set.

The Fifteenth Doctor, introduced in last year's special episodes, travels with Ruby Sunday and a mysterious new companion in the TARDIS.

The fourteenth season of Doctor Who is about to premiere on Disney+, taking the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) through unpredictable adventures across time and space. A new image from the upcoming episodes of the series has been released by Total Film, and it shows the clever duo alongside one of this season's guest stars. Golda Rosheuvel might be known for her role as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton and its spinoff series, but the performer will step into the shoes of a new character named Jocelyn when she appears in the new season of Doctor Who.

In addition to the new image from an upcoming Doctor Who episode, it was revealed by Russell T. Davies, the showrunner of the series, that the cast and crew don't talk about previous iterations of the character while they're on set. During an interview with Total Film, the producer explained that, although he really enjoyed the adventures of previous Time Lords, the team needed to focus on what they wanted to bring to the table when it comes to the future of the character. After all, the Fifteenth Doctor hasn't been around for long, and he still needs to find out what will define him in the history of the series.

The Fifteenth Doctor was introduced in last year's special episodes of Doctor Who that were released on Disney+. After the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) were reunited for an unfortunate encounter with The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), it was time for the Time Lord to regenerate once again. But instead of simply adopting a new face, the Doctor was split into two different personalities, allowing the Fifteenth Doctor to travel the universe while the Fourteenth Doctor stayed behind to live a peaceful life on Earth.

The Doctor's New Companions

Image via Total Film

During the Fifteenth Doctor's first adventure, the Time Lord met Ruby Sunday, a young woman with a mysterious past who was eager to travel across time and space with him. Sunday will be seen as the Doctor's companion during the fourteenth season of the series and, while there were rumors pointing towards Millie Gibson leaving the show early, it's been confirmed that the character will also appear in the fifteenth season of Doctor Who. Ruby Sunday will be joined in the TARDIS by a mysterious new companion played by Varada Sethu, and while details about that character haven't been revealed yet, audiences are eager to discover how the dynamics in the spaceship will change with her arrival.

You can check out the new image from Doctor Who above, before the series returns to Disney+ on May 10: