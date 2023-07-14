As David Tennant and Catherine Tate gear up to return to Doctor Who in celebration of the BBC sci-fi's 60th anniversary, fans are already being treated to a sneak-peek of Ncuti Gatwa in the titular role, as he prepares to take the reins following the upcoming specials. Gatwa, best known for his work in Netflix's Sex Education, as well an appearance in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, will be joined in the TARDIS by Millie Gibson, who stars as The Doctor's latest companion, Ruby Sunday.

Gatwa will following in the footsteps of a long list of iconic actors who have appeared in the role, including Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and most recently Jodie Whittaker, who made history as the first woman to lead the series. Doctor Who's ever-changing lead is no doubt one crucial factor of the show's longevity, which has led it to its landmark 60th anniversary, as, in a stroke of narrative genius, The Doctor changes his face whenever he is near death through a process called regeneration. Fans will have ample opportunity to get familiar with Gatwa's iteration of the character however, as it was recently revealed that he is set to appear in at least two seasons of the show.

The upcoming anniversary specials will not only see the return of familiar faces in David Tennant (who appeared as the tenth iteration of the Time Lord for seasons 2 through 4 of the show's revival) and Catherine Tate, who plays fan-favorite companion Donna Noble, but also the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner. Davies was at the helm of the show for its revival in 2005, through to Tennant's departure in 2010. It isn't only the revival era being celebrated in the upcoming specials and seasons however, as classic character Mel Bush is slated to return, as played by Bonnie Langford. Langford appeared in the role as the companion to the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker), as well as the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy). New faces to the show are RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 and All Stars 7 double winner Jinkx Monsoon, as well as Glee's Jonathan Groff.

Image via. The BBC

RELATED: David Tennant Admits He Needed to Return to 'Doctor Who' Before He Was "Too Old"

A New Era

While there is no set release date for Gatwa's debut in the role, the 60th anniversary specials are set to premiere sometime in November of this year, with the actor's tenure beginning following their conclusion. Doctor Who remains a staple for the BBC and will continue to air on the network within the United Kingdom and Ireland. However, as part of the show's revamp, outside these territories it will now be available to watch on Disney+, in what is expected to be an exciting new era for the long-running show.

Doctor Who will return this November with three specials entitled "The Star Beast", "Wild Blue Yonder", and "The Giggle". Check out the trailer below: