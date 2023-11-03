The Big Picture Neil Patrick Harris will play the classic villain the Celestial Toymaker in the upcoming special episodes of Doctor Who, marking his return to television in the modern era of the show.

David Tennant returns as the Doctor and will face the Toymaker in three stories, pushing his character to the limit before the next version of the Doctor arrives.

Catherine Tate will reprise her role as Donna Noble, the Doctor's loyal companion, in these special episodes, adding to the excitement of the show's 60th Anniversary celebration.

As the release date for this year's special episodes of Doctor Who approaches, the BBC has released a new look at the villain of the story. Neil Patrick Harris will star as the Toymaker, a classic villain from the series who hasn't been seen on television in the modern era of the program. As David Tennant returns to the lead role of Doctor Who, he will be forced to go up against the creative antagonist, in three stories set to take the character to the limit before his next version arrives. Hopefully, the Doctor will figure out a way to stop the Toymaker before it's too late.

The confrontation about to be portrayed in the episodes titled "The Star Beast", "Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle" will be special given how the Doctor will go on a personal journey while trying to stop the Toymaker from reaching his goals. After Jodie Whittaker announced that she would leave the role of the Doctor, Tennant was set to briefly return to the series while it prepared to enter a new era. But even the Doctor himself doesn't understand why his body has chosen a face that he's used before. It will all be revealed in a matter of weeks, when Doctor Who returns for three 60th Anniversary specials.

Tennant's version of the Doctor won't be alone for the ride, with one of his most loyal companions returning to help him figure out what's going on. Catherine Tate is set to reprise her role as Donna Noble, the confident friend the Doctor had before her memories had to be wiped in order to save her life. Considering how big the 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who is set to be, Tate's return shouldn't come as a surprise. When it was time for the 50th Anniversary a decade ago, Billie Piper also returned to the series in a different role, which allowed her to cross paths with Matt Smith's Doctor.

Image via BBC

When Will Ncuti Gatwa Debut as The Doctor?

David Tennant's return to the role is set to be a brief one because the BBC has already decided who is going to portray the next version of the Doctor. After the new anniversary stories are all set and done, Ncuti Gatwa will step into the TARDIS for a new era of the program. The actor could make his debut as the Time Lord in any of the upcoming special episodes, setting the stage for next year's new season that already features him as the protagonist. And Gatwa is ready to make the role his own, with his second season as the Doctor recently starting production.

The new Doctor Who episodes premiere on Disney+ on November 25.