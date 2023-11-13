The Big Picture Nicola Coughlan will be joining Doctor Who in the 2024 Christmas special, as shown in the first look revealing her character.

Nicola Coughlan is joining the Doctor Who universe next year — and the BBC has finally revealed a first look at the Bridgerton star all dressed up as her Who character. Returning Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T. Davies, announced Coughlan's involvement when speaking at a Q&A following a screening of The Star Beast. When Davies was pressed to share any tidbit of information about potential guest stars that would join the universe, he announced: “Nicola Coughlan at Christmas." Before clarifying, "Not this Christmas, next Christmas. We’re shooting Christmas 2024 now.” While he remained tight-lipped about her role, this first look shows Coughlan rocking a red leather jacket and matching beret hat with a pensive smile.

This comes at a very exciting time for the Who-niverse as the series prepares a major return for its 60th-anniversary special. David Tennant returns as the Doctor once more, alongside fan-favorite companion Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. Together, they will team up against the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), a celestial being out to wreak havoc against the Time Lord. Tennant portrayed the Tenth Doctor for five years, while Tate only played his companion for one season and two specials. However, the two had such amazing chemistry and have often been considered one of the best duos in recent seasons. So it makes sense that they're being brought back once more to celebrate this momentous occasion on November 25 before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the reins as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Who Else Will Join Ncuti Gatwa During His Time as the Fifteenth Doctor?

Gatwa joins the Who-niverse fresh off his hilarious lead role in Sex Education and his take as one of the Ken's in Greta Gerwig's record-breaking film Barbie, grossing over $1 billion worldwide at the box office. Coughlan also started in Barbie alongside Gatwa. Per Yahoo News, Coughlan is a big fan of Gerwig and was "quickly heartbroken" when she didn't think she would be able to join the cast. Luckily, she was given a small amount of wiggle room to make a brief appearance in the film, as she was dealing with scheduling conflicts. "So when I was asked if I wanted to pop into Barbieland even briefly, my answer was an immediate, and very emphatic yes." Doctor Who's 2024 Christmas special will give the two actors a chance to reunite once more.

Joining Gatwa's Time Lord in the TARDIS will be his new companion and partner Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson. Gibson is most recognizable from her roles in Coronation Street and Jamie Johnson. Aside from this central pair, Doctor Who will have a wide range of guest stars outside just Coughlan, as Ru Paul's Drag Race winner Jinx Monsoon and Jonathan Groff, best known for his roles in Glee and Frozen, are set to appear as well. Season 14 of Doctor Who marks an exciting change for the franchise, as Gatawa will not only star as the first Black Doctor but is also the first openly queer actor to play the character.

See the first look at Coughlan's look in 2024's Doctor Who Christmas special below:

Image via BBC