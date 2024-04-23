The Big Picture The new season of Doctor Who will feature an exciting crossover with The Beatles, exploring how the iconic band meets the Fifteenth Doctor.

The upcoming episodes hint at a significant impact on The Beatles' careers, with a clear homage to their second studio album cover.

Ncuti Gatwa's portrayal of the Fifteenth Doctor will continue for at least two seasons, with new companion Varada Sethu joining the adventures.

The new season of Doctor Who will bring plenty of surprises, and one of them is the fact that the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) will cross paths with The Beatles during one of the upcoming episodes. The latest cover from Doctor Who Magazine features a new look at the Time Lord, his companion and the popular band, as Steven Moffat prepares to launch the story that will explain why the Doctor and Ruby meet the musicians. Considering how the Doctor likes to interfere with world history and the unforgettable impact The Beatles had on pop culture, it remains to be seen if the titular character won't affect the band's legacy in the universe of the show.

The image is a clear homage to the cover of "With The Beatles" the second studio album recorded by the band and released in 1963. The creative choice could also hint at when the episode of Doctor Who is supposed to take place and, considering The Beatles had a lot to deliver at that point, time will tell how their meeting with the Doctor will impact their careers. The Beatles will be played by George Caple, James Hoyles, Philip Davies and Chris Mason.

The upcoming season, which is currently set to debut on Disney+ on May 10, will follow the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday after their first meeting during last year's holiday special. The Doctor saved Ruby from a dangerous group of musical goblins, but he also realized that the girl was connected to a mysterious past. After it was decided that Ruby would travel in the TARDIS with him, the duo is set to fly towards new adventures across time and space, in episodes that will feature guest stars such as Jonathan Groff and Golda Rosheuvel.

The Fifteenth Doctor is Here to Stay

The Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) returned for a couple of short stories before it was time for the Time Lord to regenerate once again, but that won't be the case for Ncuti Gatwa's time as the lead of the series. The Sex Education star will portray the Fifteenth Doctor for at least two seasons of the show, with the second installment of his story currently in production. Not only will Gatwa stay for another season of Doctor Who, but him and Gibson will be joined by Varada Sethu in the near future, as the Andor star steps into the shoes of a new companion who will travel alongside the Time Lord and Ruby.

