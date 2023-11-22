The Big Picture Fans are eagerly anticipating the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special, where David Tennant and Catherine Tate will reunite after a decade.

New images from the upcoming episodes reveal an interesting character named Beep the Meep, voiced by Miriam Margolyes.

The special will consist of three separate stories, with the first one titled "The Star Beast" and featuring fights, chases, monsters, and laughs.

Fans are counting down the days to see the beloved Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna (Cathrine Tate) reunite after a decade in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special. The mini-season has long been a talking point among the fandom and the previously released trailers and images have only hyped fans more for the celebration. To excite the fans further, Entertainment Weekly has unveiled new images from the upcoming episodes.

The most interesting character seen in the images is the alien Beep the Meep, voiced in the new episode by Miriam Margolyes. One image sees him standing behind the Doctor while another sees him standing in Donna’s backyard while Donna and her daughter look on. Tennant’s Doctor is seen on the streets of London in another image, though it is difficult to say what he's up to. However, the TARDIS can be seen behind him.

Speaking of the TARDIS, the last of the new images sees the Doctor inside the time-travel vehicle. The newly released images do not give anything away, but only show enough to tease what’s in store.

'Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special' Is a “Mini-Season”

Close

Speaking of the upcoming special, showrunner Russell T Davies described it as “a mini-season, really. It's three different stories. There's a little link between them, each one kind of cliffhangs into the next, but actually they are three separate stories.” The first story is titled "The Star Beast," which will bring back the Doctor to London and Donna’s doorstep. The episode is based on the comic strip of the same name and will introduce Meep and overall “becomes a huge, great big adventure with fights, and chases, and monsters, and terror, but also some great laughs as well."

The second episode is titled ‘Wild Blue Yonder,’ which is "a much more weird story,” per Tennant while the third episode is titled ‘The Giggle,’ which stars Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker, a villain originally played by Michael Gough back in 1966. Davies also confirmed that the final episode will also introduce Ncuti Gatwa, as the next version of the Doctor. He teases "You will have some questions answered, you will have more questions raised, leading into Christmas Day when Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor arrives properly (on the Doctor Who special holiday episode).” The showrunner further promises “some surprises, and some things that have been done in ways they’ve never been done in Doctor Who before, and an awful lot of fun."

Doctor Who the three-part anniversary special will air on November 25 on Disney+. You can learn more about the by following this link and check out the new images above.