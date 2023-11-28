The Big Picture David Tennant's return marks the start of a new era for Doctor Who, with the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) taking the helm.

Tennant's portrayal of the Fourteenth Doctor, alongside Donna Noble, has been a temporary adventure, paving the way for a fresh and young actor to bring their own style to the Time Lord.

Viewers can look forward to the next couple of years of Doctor Who, with Gatwa's debut expected in a Christmas special and at least two seasons to follow, promising new threats in the universe.

Right after David Tennant's return to Doctor Who, the series is already looking towards its future with new images focusing on the next iteration of the Time Lord. The BBC has released a new look at the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his loyal companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). After the Fourteenth Doctor is done going on new adventures with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), the alien with two hearts will regenerate once more, making way for a new version of the hero capable of saving the universe. The classic television series is about to enter a new era.

Doctor Who is currently dealing with Tennant returning in three special episodes meant to celebrate six decades of the show entertaining people from all over the world. The first of these stories, titled "The Star Beast", marked the first time the actor was the lead of the program in more than a decade, with the Fourteenth Doctor having the same face as the Tenth one, but the experience of every version that came before him. While it was complicated to travel with Donna due to the possibility of her dying if she remembered the Doctor, the duo found a way to keep working together, even if it will only be temporary.

But David Tennant won't be Jodie Whittaker's permanent successor in the role, with a bright, young actor ready to bring his own style to the Time Lord. Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is more than ready to travel across time and space in the TARDIS, with his debut expected to take place in the next few weeks. Before leading at least two seasons of Doctor Who, Gatwa will portray the Doctor in this year's Christmas special, set to take place after Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor is done facing the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris). The Doctor might've been away for some time, but he will be glued to the television screen over the next couple of years.

Who is Ruby Sunday?

Every iteration of the Doctor is not expected to travel across the universe alone, and Gatwa's version won't be the exception. Millie Gibson has been cast as Ruby Sunday, who is expected to be the first companion of the new version of the Time Lord. Ever since Rusell T. Davies revived Doctor Who almost twenty years ago, plot details for upcoming stories are safely guarded from the public, but it won't be long before viewers find out how Ruby crosses paths with the Doctor for the first time. The mad man in a box will be back in no time, with new threats lurking in the darkest corners of the universe.