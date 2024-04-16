The Big Picture Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) navigate dangerous scenarios in new season of Doctor Who.

New images reveal Gatwa's Doctor in TARDIS, navigating universe with a mysterious new companion.

Reunited Doctors confront multiple antagonists as Fifteenth Doctor teams up with Ruby Sunday in upcoming Beatles-themed episode.

A new season of Doctor Who is about to premiere on Disney+, following the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) trying to figure out why the universe brought them together. Entertainment Weekly has released new images from the fourteenth season of the modern run of the series, featuring the Time Lord and his new companion as they make their way through dangerous situations. Audiences are about to discover why the relationship between Ruby and the Doctor will be as unpredictable as the alien's friendship with companions such as Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) and Rose Tyler (Billie Piper).

The new images from the fourteenth season of Doctor Who feature the titular Time Lord in the TARDIS, the spacious spaceship that allows him to travel through time and space. Considering how the Thirteenth Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) TARDIS design is no longer present on the show, Gatwa's iteration of the character can be seen in what will be his home during the new episodes of the classic series. But having a new TARDIS doesn't come close to the responsibility of traveling with a new companion, considering how the Doctor has to get to know someone as they try to save the universe together.

After the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) reunited with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) to save the universe once again, a bigeneration took place, allowing two versions of the Time Lord to exist at the same time. The Fifteenth Doctor decided that he would be the one who would confront the multiple antagonists trying to gain power in every solar system, while the Fourteenth iteration stayed behind on Earth. This journey would lead the Doctor to Ruby Sunday, the new companion with a mysterious past. The new images shared by Entertainment Weekly also feature Sunday, with the character seen crossing Abbey Road during an upcoming episode centered around The Beatles.

A New Era of 'Doctor Who' Begins

Close

Russell T. Davies, who served as the showrunner for Doctor Who when the series was about to make its big comeback, is once again orchestrating the Time Lord's journey behind the scenes. After decades of the show making its way to audiences through the BBC, Doctor Who will premiere on Disney+ next month, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the adventures of the friendly alien and Ruby Sunday. The new distribution contract also increased the budget for the series, which will now share a streaming home with titles such as The Mandalorian and Loki.

You can check out the new images from Doctor Who above, before the new season of the series premieres on May 10.