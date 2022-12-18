New images for BBC’s upcoming Doctor Who series have been released. The two images show Ncuti Gatwa, who will be taking over the role of the Doctor from David Tennant, and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) in full costume.

BBC Studios revealed the new images of the Doctor and Ruby Sunday on their Twitter page. The first image shows the new lead, Gatwa (Sex Education), in full costume, entailing a brown checked coat and slacks, brown leather shoes, and an orange t-shirt. Standing in front of a sunset backdrop with his hands casually in his pockets, the new Doctor looks ready to take on whatever monsters the new series will throw at him. Previously, the actor revealed he’d most like to face The Weeping Angels and The Beast. “The Weeping Angels are always a classic, and they are just genuinely terrifying. I would love to battle The Beast, because what an ultimate villain that is, the devil. And I don’t think you can get much more evil than that,” Gatwa said. The second image depicts Gatwa with co-star and companion, Gibson (Coronation Street), who will be taking on the role of Ruby Sunday. In the image, the pair are on set in front of a trailer, smiling at the camera.

Gatwa was cast as the fourteenth Doctor in February (with an official announcement in May). “I’ve known [about having the role] since February of this year, so it’s been tricky trying to keep this under wraps because I’ve got a very big mouth,” Gatwa revealed in a BBC red carpet interview in May. Following Jo Martin’s role in the twelfth season, Rwandan-Scottish actor Gatwa is the second actor of color to take on the role. He will also be succeeding the first female Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, allowing the series to continue its push for inclusivity and diversity. “This role is an institution—it’s so iconic and it means to much to a lot of people, including myself,” he said. “It makes everyone feel seen as well and they can enjoy it. I feel very grateful as well to have the baton handed over and I’m going to try to do my best.”

As evident in their relaxed and happy stances in the second image, Gatwa and Gibson have previously revealed their joy in working together. Gatwa praised his co-star in a written statement:

“Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent,”

The actor also added, “This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!” Similarly, Gibson also expressed her excitement to work with Gatwa in her official statement. “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

First broadcast in 1963 and revived in 2015, Doctor Who is a British science-fiction series following the adventures of an alien Time Lord known as the Doctor. Regenerating whenever he is badly injured, the Doctor travels through time in the TARDIS, disguised as a blue British police box, fighting evil and saving the world. Beginning with William Hartnell, there have been fourteen actors portraying the iconic role. Gatwa will be taking on the role as the Doctor in next year’s festive season after Tennant makes a final appearance. In October, Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor in the series’ modern revival, surprised audiences by appearing after Whittaker regenerated. Tennant will appear as the 14th Doctor in next year’s Christmas special before handing over the reins.

Doctor Who will return in 2023 for a 60th anniversary special on BBC one in the UK and Disney+ worldwide. In the meantime, check out the new images below:

