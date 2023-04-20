Doctor Who: International Man of Mystery? That's right, folks, the TARDIS-dwelling hero from Gallifrey is heading to the swinging Sixties, yeah baby! The BBC released some brand new images teasing a first look of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside his next companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and the pair are looking groovy in their Sixties apparel. The photos are released a day after the BBC provided a similar first look at this season's antagonist, Jinkx Monsoon - best known for an iconic performance in Ru Paul's Drag Race - as anticipation builds for the 60th Anniversary and beyond.

Fans had previously been shown a glimpse of The Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby in more traditional costumes, but the tease of a trip back in time - always a fun part of Doctor Who lore - promises to entertain millions, with the neat twist that the series also began in that same decade. Perhaps we'll get some Easter eggs that refer to the roots of the show as part of the 60th Anniversary?

When Will We See Ncuti Gatwa Take on the Role?

Gatwa hasn't formally made his debut as the Doctor full-time. He was initially announced as the new Doctor to succeed the previous incumbent, Jodie Whittaker, and when her final episode - 'The Power of the Doctor' - ended with her Doctor regenerating, fans expected to see Gatwa emerging at the edge of a cliff bathed in sunlight, only to be stunned by the appearance of David Tennant, who had previously played the Tenth Doctor, standing there instead.

Image via BBC

RELATED: 'Doctor Who' Images: Jinkx Monsoon Is Ready for a Villainous Trip Through Time and SpaceThe BBC announced in a statement that Tennant would be playing the Fourteenth Doctor, not a reprisal of the Tenth Doctor, and the character's confusion at appearing in 'the same teeth' confirmed as such. Additionally, Gatwa was referred to as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Before Gatwa takes on the mantle of the Doctor full time, fans have three feature length episodes which will feature Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, as part of the aforementioned 60th Anniversary. The show will also take its place on Disney+ which will allow it not only a higher production budget, but also a wider audience than the BBC would typically be able to provide.

No release date has been announced for Gatwa's episodes. You can check out the new images released by the BBC below: