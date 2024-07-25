The Big Picture SDCC 2024 showcases costumes from the best episodes of Doctor Who's recent season, including the iconic Doctor's duffle coat and Sonic Screwdriver.

The immersive Doctor Who memorabilia at SDCC includes a detailed Cyber-Head reminiscent of the modern-era Cyberman, highlighting the show's visual effects.

An array of Doctor Who merchandise at the event features trinkets like postcards, a tote bag, and even a mini TARDIS from a 2023 Barbie cross promotional, catering to fans of all ages.

Doctor Who's most recent season may have been shorter than most, and fans may still be desperate to soak up more of the timey-wimey fun, so here's a look at the eye-catching Doctor Who display at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Those lucky enough to be attending the event will be able to see everything from costumes of the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) to that brand-new alternative Sonic Screwdriver, and even a glimpse at a special TARDIS used in the marketing for a major 2023 blockbuster.

The 'Doctor Who' Costumes Take a Trip Back to '73 Yards'

Close

One of the best episodes of the most recent season, praised by both fans and critics alike, attendees of SDCC 2024 will get the chance to see both the Doctor and Ruby Sunday's costumes from "73 Yards". On display are The Doctor's golden yellow duffle coat and red hat, a look beloved within the fandom, and Ruby's plaid coat and skirt from a pivotal scene alongside Jemma Redgrave's Kate Stewart. Doctor Who Season 14 has been one for the fashion lovers, with the titular Time Lord, for the first time ever, donning a new costume appropriate for each setting in every single episode.

The Devil is in the Detail of This Cyber-Head

Image via Collider

Among the selection of Doctor Who memorabilia is this wildly defined, creepy Cyber-Head, with a coarse metal effect rippling across cracks in the armor. A head akin to the model used in the first version of the modern-era Cyberman, the level of detail on display is nothing short of immersive, and a wonderful example of the lengths the Doctor Who art department go to in order to maintain the show's iconic reputation for visual effects.

Check Out All the 'Doctor Who' Merchandise on Display

Close

Plenty of fun Doctor Who trinkets and merchandise are on display at this year's SDCC. Perhaps not as eye-catching as the costumes or the Cyber-head, the rest of the display is made up of a selection of endearing Doctor Who items. From postcards to a tote bag and even a look at the most recent, alternative take on the Sonic Screwdriver, there really is something for everyone. Most excitingly, a mini version of the pink TARDIS used in a cross promotional with 2023's Barbie is on display, showcasing the franchise's attempts to make up for lost time after not appearing at San Diego Comic-Con for quite some years.

Doctor Who is streaming on Disney+.