The Big Picture The upcoming third Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special will be the Fourteenth Doctor's final adventure before regenerating.

The special will feature an extensive cast, including David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jemma Redgrave.

The villain in the special will be the Toymaker, a character who hasn't appeared on television in over 55 years.

Time is running out for the Fourteenth Doctor. New images from the upcoming third Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special showcase the friends and foes the Doctor will encounter in his final adventure before regenerating. The BBC and Radio Times have released new images from "The Giggle", which will air this weekend. After the second special, "Wild Blue Yonder", was largely a David Tennant/Catherine Tate two-hander (with a touching cameo from the late Bernard Cribbins), the new images showcase the extensive cast of the third and final 60th anniversary special.

In addition to Tennant as the Doctor and Tate as his returning companion Donna Noble, the images also showcase the special's villain: the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), a menace from the distant past of the Doctor's (and the series') history. The new images also feature UNIT leader Kate Lethbridge Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), who is slated to get her own spin-off, Charlie De Melo (Coronation Street) as Charles Banerjee, and Alexander Devrient (Ted Lasso) as Colonel Ibrahim.

The special will also feature John Mackay (The Hollow Crown) as historical figure John Logie Baird, who invented an early form of television. Oddly, this is a reprise of the role for Mackay; he previously played Baird in the Helena Bonham Carter miniseries Nolly. He can be seen with "Stooky Bill," a ventriloquist's dummy the real Baird used to demonstrate his invention. "The Giggle" will air December 9 on the BBC in the UK, and on Disney+ internationally. See the new images below.

Who Is the Toymaker in 'Doctor Who'?

The Toymaker debuted in the four-part 1966 serial "The Celestial Toymaker," which pitted the First Doctor (William Hartnell) and his companions against the fiendish machinations of the seemingly all-powerful being. The Toymaker was played by Michael Gough, who would go on to international fame decades later for playing Alfred Pennyworth in four Batman movies.

Unfortunately, the episodes featuring the Toymaker have not been seen in their original form in decades; they were among the Doctor Who episodes wiped by the BBC as part of a short-sighted attempt to reuse video tapes. The fourth episode was eventually discovered intact in Australia, and has been released on DVD; audio recordings of all four episodes have also been released. The Toymaker has subsequently appeared in several spinoff books and comics, but "The Giggle" will be his first television appearance in over 55 years.

With two specials down and one to go, viewers may not yet be ready to say goodbye (again) to Tennant's Doctor. However, fans won't have long to wait for more Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa will debut as the next incarnation of the Doctor in a new special airing on Christmas Day.

"The Giggle", the third and final Doctor Who special featuring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, will air December 9 on BBC in the UK and on Disney+ internationally. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for "The Giggle" below.

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord “The Doctor” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and companion’s journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, pearl mackie, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Ncuti Gatwa, Jenna Coleman, Alex Kingston, Karen Gillan Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rating TV-PG Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+

