Even if the main character in Doctor Who has faced a wide variety of antagonists over the years, nothing can compare to the power of the brand-new character played by Jinkx Monsoon. While the new villain doesn't have an official name yet, the antagonist must be incredibly powerful to go beyond what the Daleks, Cybermen, and Weeping Angels are capable of. Apparently, the new version of the Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa will have to deal with complicated situations right out of the gate—in case he wanted his first trip in the TARDIS to be one of the more light-hearted adventures the character goes through in-between apocalypses.

Monsoon won the fifth season of Ru Paul's Drag Race as well as the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars. Their dominance over the world of the reality series produced by RuPaul set Monsoon on a direct path to join the cast of the newest iteration of Doctor Who. Even if the new seasons will remain in the canon established by decades of stories prior to it, the team behind the scenes was changed, and with the introduction of a new lead, a new creative voice will be heard in the BBC's longest-running serialized drama. As long-time fans know by now, it takes a long time to produce Doctor Who stories, so the network always tries to ensure that the wait is actually worth it.

Gatwa has yet to make his official debut as the lead of Doctor Who, and he will do so when the 60th Anniversary special is released later this year. The miniseries event will feature the return of David Tennant to the franchise after he played the titular character as the tenth Doctor in the early seasons of the reboot and made a special appearance during the 50th Anniversary special around a decade ago. Gatwa was launched into stardom after appearing in Netflix's Sex Education, where he played the lovable role of Eric Effiong. The actor is set to leave the series after its upcoming fourth season, so he can fully commit to his time-traveling adventures.

A Celebration Sixty Years in the Making

Before Doctor Who can return for a full season where Gatwa's Doctor has a chance to meet Monsoon's new antagonist, fans will get to witness the 60th Anniversary special of the series. Divided into three episodes, the celebration will take the character to their new home on Disney+, where a higher budget will be given to the sci-fi epic that already handled heavy production costs. Besides David Tennant coming back to the role for a little while, audiences can expect plenty of surprises from the new episodes, given how there's not an idea too spectacular for an event of this size.

