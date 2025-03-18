With Doctor Who Season 2 officially on the horizon, many thoughts have turned to cast and crew, both past and present, and whether they have a future in this timey-wimey sci-fi series. After the trio of Russell T. Davies, Catherine Tate, and David Tennant all returned to the surprise of the entire Whoniverse, it has felt ever since that anything is possible. Another character fans loved, and perhaps one of the only to make a positive impact during Chris Chibnall's era of the show, is Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor, with many calling for her return to the franchise ever since Chibnall's torch was passed on.

Although we don't yet have a confirmed answer on that possibility, in an interview with Radio Times, Martin officially confirmed her interest in returning, even teasing its potential. Speaking about her time on the show, Martin called it "a blessing," adding, "I mean, I've had a great career before that. I've been really blessed. Because, as you know, maybe five percent of us work in this business, but I've always been in work. But Doctor Who put me on the map in America and just sort of upgraded the kind of jobs I could get here as well. And so it's been amazing. It's an amazing family to be a part of, and it's a job that keeps on giving, because you never quite leave." She then mentioned the chance of her returning, saying:

"There's always that chance that you can have to go back and do this or do that. You just don't know, it's wonderful. And I'm still friends with Jodie and everyone, and I'm so happy to see our new Doctor just flying with this whole thing."

Jo Martin Paved the Way for the Current Doctor