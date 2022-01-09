[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Who Series 11-13]Doctor Who: Flux is complete and another New Year has been rung in with a special, signaling that Jodie Whittaker’s (Broadchurch) run on Doctor Who is nearing its end. After three series as the 13th Time Lord, the actor, who was voted the second best Doctor on a RadioTimes poll, will bid farewell to her trailblazing character. But she’s not saying goodbye yet. Two more specials have been announced and will air in 2022—Legend of the Sea Devils in spring and Whittaker’s swan song in autumn.

While we wait for the final two adventures with the 13th Doctor and her fam, we journey through the past three series to celebrate some of the great episodes that Whittaker has starred in. These episodes not only highlight the character but were an attempt to expand representation on the beloved science-fiction show. Whovians and casual watchers alike can easily enjoy these fantastic episodes.

9. Season 11, Episode 1: "The Woman Who Fell to Earth"

via BBC Studios

Whittaker’s first full episode on Doctor Who, "The Woman Who Fell to Earth", included a lot of firsts—the first female Doctor, a brand new writer and showrunner in Chris Chibnall, and the introduction of the Doctor’s new companions, Bradley Walsh as Graham O'Brien, Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair, and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan. The characters brought fresh new perspectives and characteristics. Whittaker was quirky, vivacious and encompassed the comedic element of the series. Her ‘fam’ were refreshingly diverse, adding some much-needed representation to the long-running show. The episode was a rollercoaster of emotions, thrilling and emotional as we learnt more about these characters and the high stakes that the Doctor and her fam faced and would continue to contend with over the course of their adventures together. It’s no wonder that the episode is Whittaker’s favourite.

8. Season 12, Episode 2: "Spyfall: Part Two"

via BBC Studios

One of the best parts of Chibnall’s run as showrunner has been the inclusion of lesser known or unsung figures from history on the show. In "Spyfall: Part Two", while the Doctor and her fam fight her oldest nemesis, the Master (Sacha Dhawan) and the alien beings known as the Kasaavins, the Doctor solicits the help of three legends from the past—Ada Lovelace (Sylvie Briggs), considered the first computer programmer; polymath Charles Babbage (Mark Dexter); and World War II British Intelligence agent Noor Inayat Khan (Aurora Marion). The Doctor and the Master’s rivalry and chemistry feels so lived in, despite both Whittaker and Dhawan being new to the characters. The second part of "Spyfall" is a fast-paced watch taken to new heights with the revelation that the Doctor may not know her own history.

7. Season 12, Episode 4: "Nikola Tesla's Night of Terror"

via BBC Studios

Another historical episode, Goran Višnjić steps in to play the titular role in "Nikola Tesla's Night of Terror", and boy, is it terrifying for poor Tesla. He encounters a mysterious orb and is then captured, alongside Yaz, by an alien species called the Skithra who need Tesla’s engineering expertise. But when they refuse to leave, the Doctor and the fam must employ Tesla and his rival Thomas Edison’s (Robert Glenister) help to save 1903. This episode is heartwarming—in this fictional narrative, the two enemies put their differences aside to work together, albeit briefly. And despite Tesla’s belief that his creations will amount to nothing, the Doctor tries to bolster his confidence. The character interactions are the winning formula in this episode, especially the compassion with which Tesla and his enduring legacy is handled.

6. Season 12, Episode 2: "Spyfall: Part One"

via BBC Studios

The world is at stake and every intelligence agency on the planet is on high alert. Men in black capture the Doctor and the fam, taking them to MI6. They are enlisted to investigate deadly attacks on several operatives, splitting up into two groups to seek out culprits. There are mysterious aliens and twists and turns that neither the Doctor nor the viewer will see coming. This episode ends with the shocking revelation that the helpful spy O is actually the Doctor’s nemesis, the Master. And the Doctor is seemingly captured by the aliens. The episode leans into the ‘spy’ angle of the show, spoofing the James Bond franchise. The MVP of "Spyfall: Part One" is Sacha Dhawan who plays O as beguilingly sweet up until the great reveal. Also, recasting a fan-favourite character with an actor of colour was an exciting and bold new move.

5. Season 12, Episode 5: "Fugitive of the Judoon"

via BBC Studios

The Judoon, a space police patrol, descend on Gloucester to arrest an innocent civilian, Ruth Clayton (Jo Martin). The Doctor and the fam try to protect her, but all is not as it seems with Ruth. Soon, the Doctor and Ruth uncover Ruth’s real history, but what does it mean for the Doctor? Meanwhile, the rest of the fam meet an old Whovian favourite, Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), who comes bearing a concerning prophecy. The episode builds on the Master’s disclosure that the Doctor may not be as aware of her past as she believes. The surprising twists in the tale keep one rooted in their seats. But it is the arrival of Jo Martin as the Fugitive Doctor that captured fans’ attention. A Black Doctor with an unknown past was a huge boost for representation in the franchise.

4. Season 13, Episode 1: "Chapter One: The Halloween Apocalypse"

via BBC Studios

Doctor Who: Flux kicked off with a spooky episode featuring some of the scariest villains of the series. It’s Halloween and you should be afraid to blink. The episode is jam-packed with characters and stories, laying the foundation for the rest of the special. Earth is at stake, but so is the entire universe. The interweaving stories leave the viewer wanting more. Who are these new characters and how do their stories intersect with the Doctor’s and Yaz? What are the Weeping Angels, the Lupari and the Sontarans up to? What is the Flux? All these questions leave the viewer hooked. "Chapter One: The Halloween Apocalypse" also introduces viewers to the show’s newest companion, Dan Lewis (John Bishop). Dan is given a rich, but relatable, history in his very first episode, and his winning personality helps him steal every scene he’s in.

3. Season 13, Episode 7: "Eve of the Daleks"

via BBC Studios

Let’s admit it, everyone loves a time loop episode. In the 2022 New Year’s Special, the Tardis is in poor shape and transports the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan to a storage facility instead of a lovely beach planet. It’s not long before they face the villains of the evening—the Daleks. Shock and horror, our three protagonists are shot and killed by the Daleks! But not to worry, they’re stuck in a time loop, and the Doctor gets help from the facility owner Sarah (Aisling Bea) and a hapless client, Nick (Adjani Salmon). The episode is tense as each loop diminishes their chances of survival, but Bea and Salmon undercut the tension with their dry humour and easy chemistry. However, "Eve of the Daleks" broke ground in a whole new way with Yaz finally admitting that she has feelings for the Doctor. We also see the Doctor become uncomfortable when Dan confronts her about Yaz’s obvious feelings. Yaz and the Doctor’s romance remained unrequited by the end of the episode but has fans desperate for closure.

2. Season 11, Episode 6: "Demons of the Punjab"

via BBC Studios

Imperialism is an undeniable part of British history and "Demons of the Punjab" tackles the issue in quintessential Doctor Who fashion. When Yaz’s grandmother Umbreen gifts Yaz a broken watch for her birthday Yaz becomes curious about its origins. She convinces the Doctor to take them to the era when the watch was broken—India, 1947, the day before the partition of the country into India and Pakistan. Yaz meets a young Umbreen (Amita Suman) excited to marry Prem (Shane Zaza). The episode is a poignant look at the people affected by partition and prejudice, but it doesn’t just wallow in misery. The Doctor is delighted to be part of the bridal party and even officiates the wedding. And young Umbreen and Prem refuse to let religious biases stop their love. Umbreen doesn’t get her happily ever after with Prem, but she isn’t written as bitter about her loss. In a welcome change, the alien species, the Thijarians, are actually benevolent overseers, highlighting the fact that humanity’s greatest enemy is humanity itself.

1. Season 11, Episode 3: "Rosa"

via BBC Studios

"Rosa" was a bold statement by the showrunners. The episode directly tackled racial prejudice which had reached new highs in the US after the 2016 election. The episode takes place in 1955 just prior to the Montgomery bus boycott. An alien attempts to prevent Rosa Parks’s valiant resistance and it’s up to the Doctor and the fam to stop him and ensure history is unchanged. This is a heartbreaking and aggravating episode. The Doctor and the fam’s experiences are uniquely different given the era and Ryan faces the brunt of segregation. Graham’s reaction to how his grandson is treated elevates the episode from a retread of history to something personal. Vinette Robinson, who stars as Rosa, excellently captures Parks’ resilience. The B-plot is a catalyst for a gripping third act when the Doctor and the fam must ensure that events play out correctly even though it’s incredibly distressing for them to witness it. Despite the science-fiction elements in the episode, "Rosa" is a brilliant and tense reflection of the continued racial issues that plague the US.

