Jodie Whittaker has enjoyed a fairly long tenure as the shape-shifting time lord under showrunner Chris Chibnall, beginning on Christmas Day in 2017, and running for three whole series' (a total matching her predecessors David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi). Though she's set to leave the show after a trio of special episodes to air this year, a la Tennant's bow in 2010, she has certainly made her mark on the iconic program - and not just for being the first woman Doctor.

Looking back on her time in the TARDIS on Empire's Pilot Podcast, alongside co-star Mandip Gill, she recalled some of her fondest moments - as well as revealing her favorite Who episode.

It might not come as a surprise that the actor picked out her Sheffield-based Who debut, "The Woman Who Fell To Earth," which sees the Doctor both separated from her TARDIS and having to go toe-to-toe with an alien assassin. In her words:

"I think mine is ‘The Woman Who Fell To Earth’, just because it was my very first episode. I transitioned into a different costume – that we'd created – and we firmly cemented this team. Everything about that time lived up to every expectation that had been built up over a lot of months for me. It lived up to all of it and I really enjoyed filming that."

Sikh actor Gill, on the other hand, picked out "Demons of The Punjab": describing it as something "so close to [her] heart," the episode focuses on the events preceding the partition of India. "It's history for a lot of people in this country, and around the world. We filmed abroad and had loads of Asian people in the cast, and I couldn't believe we'd done that, to be honest," she says. "I was so chuffed we'd done that, and that it was whilst I was in Doctor Who."

Otherwise, Whittaker reflects on some of the moments that most surprised her from her time on Who. The actor spoke fondly of her relationship to the cast and crew on the show, describing a "brotherhood and sisterhood on set". She continues:

"I've been spoiled before I even got here, and then once you become a part of the family – the family being the crew and us guys – it's the most wonderful thing. It's the thing that fills me with the most grief about ending, because yeah, there's hard bits to everybody's job, but essentially, we are so lucky to go to work to play pretend. And we do it with people who are wonderful to be around. And to have that for such long periods of time."

Listen to the interview in full here. The aforementioned trio of Whittaker's last Who episodes are set to air later this year.

