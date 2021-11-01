With the first installment of Doctor Who‘s ‘Flux’ arc recently airing, the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, began what will be her last adventure in the TARDIS. During a recent Radio Times interview, Whittaker looked back on when she was first announced as The Doctor in 2017, revealing what David Tennant, who portrayed the Tenth Doctor, warned her about the role.

“I was announced in…was I announced in 2017? Yeah. Weirdly, it’s like for me, it’s as if it’s been three years, I’ve done three seasons, but it’s been much longer than that,” Whittaker told Radio Times. “And actually, it has gone [quickly]. And I remember this was one thing that I really remember David [Tennant] saying to me before, right? Like before I started shooting. He said ‘this will go so quickly. It will feel like it goes in a whirlwind.”

Whittaker continued to say:

“And it has. And I think the one thing that I will be eternally grateful for and I think I can speak for Mandip [Gill] in this way is that we have always been aware of how ace it is. As much as you can be in the chaos and it is you know, it’s a mad whirlwind. Any film set is but this is particularly mad! It’s been yeah, it is a really joyous thing. And so it’s gone quick, but it’s like so rich, full of wonderful experiences.”

Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall confirmed their exits earlier this summer but indicated that their farewell to the iconic BBC series will be with great fanfare. "My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said in an official statement.

Doctor Who: Flux also stars Gill and John Bishop; this six-part story will be followed by two specials and a final feature-length adventure intended to mark the BBC’s centenary in 2022. A new actor taking over the role as The Doctor and showrunner Russell T. Davies will make his return.

