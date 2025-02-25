You can't please everyone, that's simply just the facts of life. Sometimes though, there are situations where things seem unfair from the get, and those situations should be called out. When Jodie Whittaker was cast as The Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, it broke a mould. She was the first woman to play The Doctor in the 60-year-long canon. The casting was almost immediately seen as controversial with a mixed-bag reaction from the fanbase. When speaking with The Times for her upcoming Netflix drama Toxic Town, Whittaker explains, "everyone’s Doctor until then was a white man. They are very different actors, but they all fit a specific mould — and I didn’t." She recalls being concerned about the implications of her casting, saying, "I felt that if I wasn’t very good at this, I’ve f***ed it for other actors." Whittaker quantifies the statement saying, "I think it’s completely unacceptable if that was the case, but that’s how I felt."

Whittake looks in comparison of those who came before her, when new past Doctors were cast, there are natural reservations from fans who already have a favorite. But Whittaker felt like because she was breaking the mould, she was under a more high-powered microscope."If Peter [Capaldi] hadn’t been good as the Doctor, it would only have reflected on him." During Capaldi's time as The Twelfth Doctor, his character notes that his species, Time Lords, are beyond Earthly conventions, but because it's a show that's made on planet Earth, those conventions still bleed through a lot of the criticism. "It’s never been questioned that I had to look up to men," Whittaker explains. "So it was fascinating that for some, we [women] could not be role models. The Doctor is still the Doctor. But also, I was playing an alien! My gender was not the issue."

"It Goes So Quick" Jodie Whittaker Gave Advice to Ncuti Gatwa for 'Doctor Who'