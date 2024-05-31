The Big Picture The June 7 episode "Rogue" episode of Doctor Who features Regency England with big Bridgerton vibes.

Jonathan Groff guest stars as the title character Rogue.

Groff says it was easy to fall in love with working on the show.

If you're like many rotating between rewatching Bridgerton ahead of the Season 3 Part 2 drop and watching new episodes of Doctor Who, the June 7th episode of the longstanding sci-fi show might satisfy both needs. "Rogue" is set in Regency England, with Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday exclaiming "Oh my Bridgerton!" one of the early trailers for this season of Doctor Who. Jonathan Groff, who plays the title character Rogue, sat down with Doctor Who Magazine to talk about guest starring on the show.

He says "it's always hard to come into a well-oiled machine as an outsider, as a guest star and jump on the train for a short period of time." "Rogue" is the sixth out of an eight-episode season of Doctor Who, its first on Disney+ after more than 60 years on BBC and its streaming services. The episode will not only feature Regency England, but Groff says that "being chased by an alien was the first thing we shot, and I was like ‘what is happening?’ it was very strange, very surreal. To be with the Doctor and running away from people who are dressed as birds, it was really funny."

The Doctor and Rogue Face Off in New Doctor Who Episode

Close

We already know from the first season trailer that Groff's plot will be closely tied to Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, seeing several shots of them one-on-one, including Groff's Rogue pointing a gun at the Doctor in a very intimately lit garden setting. Groff says that after working on Doctor Who "it's easy to fall in love with the show." He says he knew he was guest starring in a sci-fi show but Doctor Who is "so much more than that."

If your fix for Bridgerton meets Doctor Who is not satisfied after "Rogue" airs, fear not, Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton) will be a part of the 2024 Christmas special, written by Steven Moffat. While it's not been disclosed what Coughlan's role will be or what the Christmas special will be about, it'll be interesting to see if Ruby's "Bridgerton" line is merely a plot hole or maybe simply a reference to the original book series by Julia Quinn. If you think you've already seen a familiar Bridgerton face on Doctor Who this season, you'd be right. Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) was in the season's first episode, "Space Babies".

Doctor Who's "Rogue" will air Friday, June 7 on Disney+ in the U.S. and on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

