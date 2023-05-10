Jonathan Groff has been seen everywhere from Broadway to the kingdom of Arendelle, but nothing has prepared him to board the TARDIS. The actor is set to join Ncuti Gatwa in the new season of Doctor Who, placing him with the possibility of living an adventure across all time and space. The BBC has released the first look at Groff from his appearance on the show, giving audiences a chance to see him dressed in a period outfit, teasing that the Doctor might be going undercover to a different time period yet again. Millie Gibson can also be seen in the images, wearing an elegant dress to not raise suspicion with modern clothes.

As always, the plot for the upcoming episodes of Doctor Who is safely kept within the Time Vortex, as most of the character's adventures tend to peak with surprise comebacks or the resolution to a complex mystery. Given the fan base's passion for the record-breaking program, even the smallest details could allow them to come up with accurate theories regarding where the plot might be heading next. Nevertheless, there are some pretty basic rules regarding the Doctor Who universe that have been established in previous years, giving context to Gatwa's introduction to the role.

The Doctor comes from an alien community denominated as the Time Lords, a very intelligent society that has discovered how to travel through time and space. The protagonist's people have the ability to regenerate their bodies when they die, explaining why the show has a different protagonist every couple of years, even if the character remains the same. Jodie Whittaker, the previous Doctor, will leave the series soon, making way for Gatwa to establish his own version of the classic British icon. But before that happens, the Doctor will go through an identity crisis that will bring back a familiar face.

David Tennant Is Headed Back to the TARDIS

Before Gatwa's iteration of the character makes his debut, the Doctor will regenerate into the version played by David Tennant once more. As the Tenth Doctor, Tennant took the series to new heights, exponentially increasing the popularity of the reboot and delivering some of the most recognizable episodes and quotes the character has ever been a part of. And he's not the only one hopping back into the time stream, as Catherine Tate will reprise her role as Donna Noble, one of the Tenth Doctor's former companions. The mystery behind their presence will be revealed when Doctor Who comes back later this year.

You can check out the new images from Doctor Who, featuring Jonathan Groff alongside Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson above, and you can watch a teaser for the 60th Anniversary special episodes coming in November, down below.