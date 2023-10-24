Loki and Sex Education director Kate Herron is set to co-write an upcoming episode of the fourteenth season of Doctor Who, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the newly regenerated Time Lord. This November, Doctor Who will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a three-episode special featuring the return of David Tennant. However, Gatwa's Doctor has stayed in the back of audiences minds, as he was teased at the end of the 60th anniversary trailer to build anticipation for his take on the iconic Doctor.

Per Deadline, Herron will co-write her Doctor Who episode with Briony Redman. Herron and Redman have collaborated before, with the Sci-Fi project Miss Universe, their joint comic The Storkening, and an acclaimed short film called Smear. So it's clear that this dynamic duo's chemistry will shine through the pages into the BBC series.

Why Did Kate Herron Agree to Co-write an Episode of ‘Doctor Who’?

According to Games Rader, Herron jokes that she "clearly [couldn't] get enough of time travel" in reference to her time as an executive-producer and director for the first season of Loki. Herron ultimately decided to leave the show after experiencing a long process for the debut. She felt that Loki needed a "fresh [pair of] eyes" to keep the series "moving in a positive direction," per Screen Rant. So, when turning her attention towards Doctor Who she was excited to get back into the Sci-Fi genre, stating it was "an absolute honor to write for Russell and Ncuti. We had so much fun and can’t wait for you all to see it."

Doctor Who producer Russell T. Davies is excited to have someone of her caliber join the Who family, telling Deadline that it's talent like hers that makes his work so enjoyable. “This is when I absolutely love my job. Working with the stellar talents of Kate and Briony makes my whole world bigger and brighter, and a lot more fun.” Per Games Rader, Davies explained why he got in contact with Herron, stating "I was a huge fan of Loki and reached out to Kate to say so – she then introduced me to Briony, and it was all systems go! They've written a wonderful script, which created unique challenges for cast and crew alike. The end result is gorgeous and thrilling and scary, and not like any other episode of Doctor Who."