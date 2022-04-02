Jodie Whittaker has been our Doctor for quite a few years on Doctor Who but this year, we're gearing up to say goodbye to her take on the thirteenth regeneration of the Time Lord. Now, we have a trailer for the upcoming release of Legend of the Sea Devils, the next installment of Whittaker's final adventures as the Doctor.

Set to air on April 17th, 2022, the journey Is a pirate-loving dream but is also a bittersweet moment for fans of her take on the Doctor. Whittaker took over the show after Peter Capaldi left with new showrunner Chris Chibnall and the two are leaving together before former showrunner Russell T. Davies makes his return to the show. All of this is both exciting and still sad for those of us who loved Whittaker's work.

The special does have quite a bit to answer for after Eve of the Daleks when the Doctor's companion Yaz, played by Mandip Gill, shared her true feelings for the Doctor. Famously, the Doctor is bad with feelings but seeing the two unpack their connection will be a great character exploration in Legend of the Sea Devils.

The trailer for Legend of the Sea Devils brings us into a new crew of pirates as the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan (John Bishop) try and figure out what is going on. Taking us back to the historical episodes of the show that made it so iconic at its inception in 1963, the episode brings to life the famed pirate Madame Ching and still has some iconic beings that the Doctor has to understand.

Whittaker's time as the Doctor is coming to an end and while we don't know who will take over as the Doctor, but her run as the Time Lord did set a precedent. For over 50 years, the Doctor was played by a talented pool of white male actors, and with Whittaker came the idea to many of us that anyone could be the Doctor!

What that means for the future of the show is still unknown but the trailer for Legend of the Sea Devils takes us on a swashbuckling adventure that should get fans of Whittaker's Doctor and Doctor Who in general excited! The new special airs on April 17th, 2022. It will be sad to say goodbye to Whittaker at the end of this year but this trailer looks like a fun new adventure to add to her time as the Doctor.

