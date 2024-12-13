Another Doctor Who episode has been restored and will be released next year. Season 3's four-part episode, 'The Savages,' first aired in May 1966 and featured the farewell of the show's companion, Steven Taylor, played by Peter Purves. The missing episode will be presented in animated form and will be available in physical format.

According to the official Doctor Who website, pre-orders for 'The Savages' are available on Amazon and other online storefronts for DVD, Blu-ray, and a Steelbook. The art for these home media releases has yet to be revealed, but their listed price ranges between £14.99 and £29.99. A trailer for the animation restoration was released on YouTube, teasing what's to come once 'The Savages' comes out in Spring 2025.

'The Savages' is a Doctor Who episode that follows The First Doctor (William Hartnell), Steven (Purves), and Dodo (Jackie Lane). The trio visits a planet that seems idyllic at first but holds a dark secret. Unfortunately, this 4-part episode is one of the 97 episodes that were missing due to the BBC's archiving policy at the time.

Why Are There Missing 'Doctor Who' Episodes

Unlike today, where episodes tend to be easily preserved due to digital and physical releases and streaming, archiving episodes in the past was not really a thing. Unfortunately, this led to some episodes going missing and are seen as lost media. According to the Doctor Who website, electronic videotape was still new and the BBC's engineering department at the time was responsible for preserving analogue film tapes but not the content. In addition, it also cited cost, and how the BBC were willing to just overwrite those old tapes as a money-saving solution. Due to this, it was discovered that episodes featuring the first three Doctors didn't survive, resulting in 253 episodes missing.

Fortunately, thanks to the search efforts of the BBC and fans, the number of lost episodes dropped from over 200 to only 97. Many of the episodes were recovered, either due to saved audio files or home recordings from fans. Using these recorded files, the BBC was able to restore these episodes via animation or through reconstruction, and they were made available for purchase for home release. Prior to 'The Savages,' the last restored Doctor Who episode was part 4 of the season 3 episode 'The Celestial Toymaker,' released back in 2024.

Doctor Who's 'The Savages' will be released on March 24, 2025. Follow Collider to keep up to date.