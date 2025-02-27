Forget the Daleks, the Cybermen, and the Weeping Angels, it is The Master that stands as Doctor Who's most enticing villain. Although the previous three examples are cold-blooded killers, it is The Master's infrequent foray into the realm of the decent that makes them effortlessly intriguing as a character, and a certain factor in their regular reappearance throughout the classic and NuWho eras. Sacha Dhawan's most recent incarnation of The Master is finally receiving his Big Finish debut in Call Me Master, an audio drama that features The Master "questioning his inner self" during a murder mystery.

During an interview with Radio Times about his new audio drama, Dhawan spoke of his desire to team-up with another former Master incarnation and the only female to have played the role, Michelle Gomez. After admitting he was "starstruck" after crossing paths with her at a convention, Dhawan went on to say, "We just clicked, we got on so well – so a team-up, me and Michelle, I think would be a real treat. Michelle has a certain energy which I think would match mine really well. I think there'd be an interesting chemistry there!" Could we see a Master team-up in the future? It has happened before, so the possibility of it happening again is perhaps hopeful if not unlikely.

We Finally Know When 'Doctor Who' Season 2 Begins