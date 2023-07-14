At least in its most recent iteration, BBC’s classic sci-fi series Doctor Who has no shortage of horror episodes that give fans and first-time viewers alike a good fright. From “The Empty Child” to “The Waters of Mars” to “The God Complex,” the series is full of stories that are certain to leave audiences forever afraid of the universe and the mysteries that may lurk just around the next galaxy. However, if pressed for a quick answer, most Doctor Who enthusiasts will say that the scariest episode to ever come out of the show is Season 3’s “Blink.” Created by, at the time, future showrunner Steven Moffat, the story that introduced the terrifying Weeping Angels to the Who-niverse is regarded by many as the spookiest that Doctor Who can ever get. This is not without reason: with bloodthirsty — or, rather, time-thirsty — creatures that may hide in plain sight and a final scene that reminds viewers that we never know where danger may come from, “Blink” is indeed one of the greatest horror stories not only in the history of Doctor Who, but perhaps of television as a whole. But when we look at the totality of Doctor Who episodes with a little more care, it soon becomes clear that the episode isn’t exactly the most disturbing that the show has to offer. Instead, that title should be passed on to Season 4’s “Midnight.”

Written by then showrunner Russell T. Davies and directed by Alice Troughton, “Midnight” is a companion-lite bottle episode that has the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) trapped in a broken spacecraft alongside a group of humans and an unknown alien entity. It is a basic premise that has been behind many of the series’ episodes, from its classic era to its modern version. But, in “Midnight,” this run-of-the-mill outline is turned into a horrifying tale about the ugliness of humanity in times of stress and the importance of having your own voice. What begins as an exciting journey full of potential new friends rapidly escalates to absolute chaos, and, for the first time, the Doctor isn’t able to save us. It is up to humanity to save itself, and, as the show has previously established, humans don’t always make the best of choices.

"Midnight" Turns a Basic 'Doctor Who' Premise Into a One-of-a-Kind Story

“Midnight” begins with the Doctor and Donna (Catherine Tate) hanging out at a space resort, taking a break from all their adventuring. But while Donna is content to spend her time at The Leisure Palace chilling by the pool, the Doctor wants to take a trip to visit a scenic sapphire waterfall. So, he boards a shuttle alongside a group of human tourists, all bound for a four-hour trip across the uninhabited planet Midnight.

The Doctor being the Doctor, he immediately jumps at the opportunity to make friends with the people he’s traveling with, which, in turn, is Davies’ way of introducing us to the episode’s restricted cast of characters. First, there’s Professor Hobbes (David Troughton), who’s in his fourteenth visit to the waterfall, now accompanied by one of his students, Dee Dee (Ayesha Antoine). Then, there are Val (Lindsey Coulson) and Biff (Daniel Ryan), a middle-aged couple accompanied by their emo teenage son, Jethro (Colin Morgan). Last, but definitely not least, there is Sky Silvestry (Lesley Sharp), a sullen woman taking a solo trip after a particularly traumatic break-up. The shuttle’s passengers are assisted by a nameless hostess played by Rakie Ayola, who is also a prominent character throughout the episode.

What begins as a pleasant trip devolves into an anxiety fest when something causes the shuttle to break down somewhere in the middle of a relatively unexplored road. With the crew refusing to tell the passengers what exactly is going on, the atmosphere in the cabin rapidly deteriorates, despite the Doctor’s best efforts to keep everyone calm. Things get even more out of hand when something or someone begins knocking on the shuttle’s exterior as if asking them to open the door. Professor Hobbes insists that this isn’t possible, since there is no life on Midnight, but, as the Doctor puts it, the universe has ideas of its own. Soon, it becomes clear that the creature stalking the shuttle has picked a target: Mrs. Silvestry, the only human passenger in the ship that isn’t accompanied by anyone. From then on, things go downhill pretty quickly: the creature attacks the shuttle, cutting off the cockpit, and condemning the pilot and the mechanic to death. Cowering in a corner, Mrs. Silvestry is possessed by the unknown alien entity, her personality completely erased.

This is where “Midnight” sets itself apart from other scary Doctor Who episodes or even other sci-fi horror stories, for that matter. It’s not so much the possession itself that matters, but what the creature does once it is inside Mrs. Silvestry’s body. Instead of attacking the other passengers or taking any other obviously threatening action, the entity does something that is apparently harmless, but still unnerving: it copies everything the other passengers say.

There are two core elements of the episode's production that deserve kudos for making something so initially innocuous downright bone-chilling, apart, of course, from Davies’ writing and Troughton’s directing. The first one is Lesley Sharp. The actress, best known by non-British audiences for her role in The Full Monty, is capable of imitating the speech of her colleagues with an accuracy that is nothing short of uncanny. The amount of work that must have gone into perfecting the exactitude with which Sharp accompanies her colleagues’ lines is almost too much to imagine. Then, there are the members of Doctor Who’s sound department. Editing and mixing come together seamlessly to create an echoing effect that underlines everything that is said by the hostess, the Doctor, and the other passengers. Initially imperceptible, once you notice that the echo is there, it begins to haunt every second of the episode.

"Midnight" Is a Harrowing Tale About Power and Humanity’s Ugliest Side

Mrs. Silvestry begins simply copying what the others say. Then, she — or it — moves on to saying the words in tandem with the passengers, learning their patterns of speech and absorbing their personalities. As the creature evolves, the people inside the shuttle grow frightened and paranoid. The hostess suggests that they throw Mrs. Silvestry off the vessel, leaving her to die in the scorching, radioactive sun of Midnight, but the Doctor is not having it. After all, whatever is possessing her is an entirely new life form that has just come in contact with humanity for the first time. By his side, however, he has only Dee Dee and a somewhat skittish Jethro.

“Midnight” is, among many things, a story about power dynamics, and how they present themselves in situations of utmost stress. It is telling that the only humans that oppose throwing Mrs. Silvesty off the ship are precisely the most powerless ones: an exploited grad student and a teenager. Meanwhile, those in power do everything they can to assert their position over others: Professor Hobbes increasingly humiliates Dee Dee, while Val and Biff bully Jethro into saying things he doesn’t want to say. The Doctor, meanwhile, tries to exert influence by simply claiming to be smarter and more important than everyone else — something that will come back to bite him in “The Waters of Mars," another excellent horror episode penned by Davies — but this only works to his disadvantage. Offended, the passengers turn against him. The moment in which Val calls him an immigrant for simply presenting himself as a traveler is particularly telling, both of Val’s political beliefs and of how the Doctor is othered in this scenario.

Sensing that the Doctor has been cut out from the group, the creature turns its attention to him and ceases to copy the others. Slowly, it takes complete control of the Doctor’s voice, speaking before him and forcing him to copy what it says. This moment right there is the most terrifying in the entire show. For the first time, the Doctor is rendered completely powerless, and it seems like everything is lost for good. Believing Mrs. Silvestry to be free of the creature, that she claims has passed onto the Doctor, the passengers move to throw him off the shuttle, condemning him to a death that not even a Time Lord could come back from. Once again, Dee Dee and Jethro try to argue against it, but their voices are not heard.

But it isn't just the fact that the show’s hero seems doomed for good that makes this moment so terrifying: it is also what it says about humanity. Inside the ship, the Doctor acts as a moral compass, stopping the passengers from devolving into primal fear and turning against others. Without the Doctor, the humans aboard the shuttle quickly shut off dissenting voices and take the offensive based not on reason, but on power structures. Mrs. Silvestry seems to have power over herself again, she seems to have power over the Doctor, and so she takes control of the ship. Had things been left at that, there is no knowing what could’ve happened to humanity, since the creature would most certainly travel all the way to Earth pretending to be someone it is not. Thankfully, Mrs. Silvestry slips and uses some of the Doctor’s catchphrases — “Molto bene” and “Allons-y” —, which catches the attention of the hostess, who sacrifices herself by jumping out of the shuttle with the creature in her arms.

The ending of “Midnight” is also chilling for what it tells us, which is that, sometimes, the most drastic solution is the only possible one. After all, had the Doctor had it his way, the creature would have remained on the ship. But, at least, in the end, it was reason that won over irrational fear. Still, before being rescued, the Doctor asks the other passengers if anyone knows the hostess’ name. No one does. No one bothered to learn it, not even us, the viewers, who have come this far without realizing that the character did not have a name. Proving once again that it is a story about power more than anything else, “Midnight” gives us a nameless hero whose name we never find out because she was in a position of service, and, therefore, no one really cared about her.

In its final scene, “Midnight” has the Doctor finding Donna and telling her about the whole experience. After saying that she cannot imagine him without a voice, Donna tries to say “Molto bene” in the same way that he does. Visibly shaken, the Doctor begs her not to do it. This is a perfect conclusion for what makes “Midnight” such a scary episode: even the Doctor is terrified by its events. No curiosity or whimsy can survive in the face of the threat of losing one’s voice and becoming powerless.