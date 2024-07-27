The Big Picture Jonah Hauer-King joins Doctor Who for Season 2, confirmed to have ties to Ruby Sunday's life after leaving The Doctor.

Gibson teases exploring Ruby's life post-Doctor, dealing with ordinary life after seeing extraordinary things.

Gibson hints at more to Hauer-King's character, noting that he makes the show "more magical."

At the Into the Whoniverse panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic Con, eager Doctor Who fans learned some of what can be expected for both the 2024 Christmas Special as well as the upcoming second season of Doctor Who. One person joining the cast is Jonah Hauer-King, who may most notably be recognized as Prince Eric from the recent live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid opposite Halle Bailey. His addition to the show has long been speculated after behind the scene pictures surfaced of what appeared to be scenes of Ruby and Hauer-King's character holding hands. Now we know it has been confirmed that he will have ties to Ruby Sunday's life after The Doctor.

Life After The Doctor Means What Exactly?

"It's never been explored before," Gibson tells Collider's Sam Coley at the Collider Media Studio. "It's the rare case where you see the companion after the Doctor." At the end of (the most recent) Season 1, fans finally learned the mystery surrounding Ruby's parentage, and she was left with her adoptive mother and grandmother to get to know her biological mother. She parts ways with the Doctor in a heartbreaking scene that reminds the audience that the Doctor doesn't like endings.

Still, Ruby has a life to then lead, and she has to navigate it after everything she's seen and experienced. "Can you imagine traveling the world with the Doctor and then seeing how they cope with it after when your life just goes back to normal?" Gibson explains, "it was the weirdest feeling." She won't be alone, not only will she have her family to lean on, but the addition on Hauer-King's character, Gibson confirms, will be tied to Ruby's Season 2 journey. Speaking about Hauer-King's character, Gibson says:

"He's a very, very interesting character, and he makes the show even more magical. So, I'm very excited to see what he's like."

Not much else has been revealed about Hauer-King's role on the show. No character name or occupation. It will be interesting to see if he's part of the larger story that ultimately draws Ruby to cross paths with the Doctor once again. Is he a Time Lord spy perhaps? Another incarnation of The Master? Only time (and space) will tell.

You can catch up on Ruby's journey so far in the first season of Doctor Who streaming on Disney+ in the US.

