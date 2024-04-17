The Big Picture Ruby Sunday will be a crucial part of the next two seasons of Doctor Who, confirms showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Davies addressed rumors about Millie Gibson leaving the series, clarifying that Ruby's story spans two seasons.

The new season of Doctor Who premieres on Disney+ on May 10.

Every time a new season of Doctor Who is about to premiere, audiences are eager to find out what will happen in the Time Lord's new adventures. Unfortunately, the secrecy surrounding the series can sometimes lead to misinformation being spread, and Russell T. Davies finally addressed recent rumors that Millie Gibson, who plays the Doctor's next companion, Ruby Sunday, would be leaving the series after only one season. That won't be the case, as Davies explained during an interview with SFX Magazine (via Total Film). The showrunner directly addressed the future of Ruby Sunday, noting that she will be a crucial part of the next two seasons of the series:

"Not leaving. Not at all. We were ordered for two years of a series off Disney, and we're delivering two years, and the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years. [...] We are planning [to] shoot the [Season 2] finale in which Ruby has the most magnificent scenes, and Millie, it's some of your most challenging material yet, isn't it? It will all make sense once you see it play out."

Davies also talked about how a production as secretive as Doctor Who can lead to misunderstandings and constant rumors. He explained:

"It's very unfortunate that these things make the papers. We're in a very difficult position, because you can't answer rumour, you can't speak to rumour, we can't try and pin it down because the internet will just run away and will either misinterpret or will decide that the Princess of Wales has been replaced by four cats in a wig."

Ruby Sunday met the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) after The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) caused his previous incarnation (David Tennant) to bi-generate instead of regenerate, meaning that two versions of the Time Lord could exist at the same time. In the Christmas special, the Doctor is still trying to figure out who he is in this body, it is only a matter of time before the TARDIS leads him to a girl with a mysterious past. After Ruby and the Doctor survive an encounter with musical goblins during their first adventure, they're ready to take on new challenges in the new season that will make its way to Disney+ next month.

Previous rumors indicated that Gibson would be leaving after one season, with Varada Sethu taking over as the Doctor's companion. It's now been confirmed that Sethu will be joining the series as an additional companion instead of replacing Ruby Sunday. While further details on her character have not yet been revealed, Sethu and Gibson will join a long line of iconic TARDIS teams in the history of Doctor Who.

Who Else Is in The Next Season of 'Doctor Who'?

A new era of Doctor Who is about to begin, with the classic series being launched on Disney+ worldwide. This excludes the United Kingdom and Ireland, where the series will continue to be aired on the BBC. Gatwa's first season as the Time Lord will also feature Jonathan Groff portraying an undisclosed role, as well as appearances from Indira Varma, Jinkx Monsoon, and more. If there's anything Doctor Who has proven time and time again, it's that the universe will never be completely safe, with countless lives always needing the Doctor to rescue them before it's too late.

Previous seasons of Doctor Who are available on Max and you can watch last year's specials on Disney+.

