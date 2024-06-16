One of the most magical things about Doctor Who is the ability to start the series from any point, and barely miss a beat. Every episode does a brilliant job of giving viewers all the backstory they need to fully appreciate the time and space of that specific plot. While at the same time giving more seasoned viewers room to appreciate recurring villains and other Easter eggs. To balance new audiences alongside more dedicated viewers in a series that has existed for a combined total of 40 seasons (and counting), all while finding new stories to tell, is a skill many other shows could benefit from.

Modern Doctor Who has mainly been spearheaded by Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat. These two superfans of the classic Doctor Who (which aired from 1963-1989) cleverly reincarnated this beloved sci-fi tale and made it relevant to present-day. While it may be hard to find classic Doctor Who episodes to stream, the modern Doctor Who era is alive and flourishing on Max and Disney+. Packed with the perfect balance of riveting plots and feel-good stories, these are the episodes of modern Doctor Who that connect viewers to either the series format, a specific Doctor, or the Doctor's companion.

10 "Dalek" (2006)

Written By Robert Shearman

While not audiences most unanimously liked Doctor, Chris Eccleston's Doctor, aka the 9th Doctor, is a bit more serious than the rest. Only lasting 13 episodes, Eccleston was the first Doctor Who of the modern era. He was tasked with captivating new viewership, while not alienating more seasoned watchers. Not an easy task. The first few episodes of the season proved Doctor Who would be a good show, but in Episode 6 of Eccleston's run, "Dalek," this series proved it could be great.

As the episode title suggests, this episode's villain features a long-time Doctor Who foe, a Dalek. It's the first time any Dalek appears in modern Doctor Who, giving this episode big shoes to fill. This particular Dalek is discovered in captivity and learns it is the last surviving member of its race. The episode goes on to explore how two war-torn soldiers deal with being the last of their kind in what is probably the most morally complex episode in all of modern Doctor Who. For those unfamiliar with Daleks, this is a great place to start.

9 "Heaven Sent" (2015)

Written By Steven Moffat

There's a running theme throughout Doctor Who, and that's one of loneliness. The Doctor simply cannot be on their own, they need an audience, someone to talk to, someone to travel with. "Heaven Sent" forces the 12th Doctor (played by Peter Capaldi) into solitude. He'd just lost his best friend, Clara (played by Jenna Coleman), in the previous episode and now is trapped in a torture chamber made just for him where he has to confront death, loss and grief. With nobody to lean on, viewers find the Doctor entertaining a non-existent audience, narrating his own escapade.

The episode incorporates the always evolving, always changing concepts of time and space that only Time Lords have a leg up on. Fans get a truly unhinged glimpse into the intricacies of the Doctor's mind. Seeing everything from complete genius to a broken, destroyed, rather human Doctor. More impressively, throughout the length of the episode, Capaldi had only practical effects, set design and set props to perform with, delivering a most compelling performance for what is effectively a very long monologue. A testament to his acting prowess. Despite its heavy subject-matter, "Heaven Sent" is not only a most compelling drama, it's also the episode to fall in love with the 12th Doctor.

8 "Silence in the Library" (2008)

Written by Steven Moffat

Over the course of Doctor Who, companions come and go, Doctors regenerate, but one thing that never changes is River Song (played by Alex Kingston), the Doctor's wife, and "Silence in the Library" is the first time audiences meet River. Actually, it's the first time, on a linear scale, the Doctor (currently the 10th Doctor, played by David Tennant) meets River, but she already knows him. That's right, River Song is also a time traveler, but that's a story for another time.

Only writer (and occasional Doctor Who showrunner) Steven Moffat could introduce viewers to one of the most underrated monsters in Doctor Who, the Vashta Nerada, and have them be overshadowed by a truly mind-scratching subplot. Known for intricate details and captivating characters, Moffat has a knack for keeping viewers on the edge of their seat. Whether introducing truly terrifying villains, the kind childhood nightmares are made of, like the Weeping Angels, or keeping us guessing as to what could possibly happen next, fans always know they are in for something special when Moffat pens an episode. Really a two-part episode, with "Silence in the Library" only being part one, new-to-Who viewers will not be able to resist immediately diving into "Forest of the Dead."

7 "World Enough and Time" (2017)

Written By Steven Moffat

The Master is Doctor Who's ultimate villain, a Time Lord and childhood friend turned enemy of the Doctor. Since the beginning of the classic series, the Master has appeared in many forms. However, "World Enough and Time" marked the first ever multi-Master episode featuring both Missy aka Mistress (played by Michelle Gomez), the first ever female incarnation of the Master, and her previous iteration, the Master (played by John Simm).

This is the first of another epic two-part Doctor Who story, and it's important to note that "World Enough and Time" and its closing chapter "The Doctor Falls" marked the departure of then showrunner Steven Moffat. Already established as a prolific contributor of incredibly engaging characters and riveting stories, Moffat sure knew how to go out with a bang. For beginners, combining Missy and the Saxon Master in one story arc is wild enough. However, this episode also provides a backstory for the Mondasian Cybermen, another recurring enemy of the Doctor, and even finds our 12th Doctor's (Capaldi) companion Bill (played by Pearl Mackie) being converted into a Cyberman.

6 "The Haunting of Villa Diodati" (2020)

Written By Maxine Alderton

Those who love a good ghost story will be tickled by this science fiction tale of the night literary horror fiction would change forever. Set in 1816, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) takes her companions Graham (played by Bradley Walsh), Ryan (played by Tosin Cole), and Yaz (played by Mandip Gill) to witness the night Lord Byron would challenge Mary Shelley to write what would become Frankenstein. However, things are never that simple in Doctor Who and upon meeting these literary icons, the Doctor discovers something is amiss in the house.

"The Haunting of Villa Diodati" is part Haunted Mansion, part Clue, part Frankenstein and all around Doctor Who. A classic haunting could've been enough for this episode, but writer Maxine Alderton reintroduces Cybermen, who had previously been defeated, their empire fallen, back into the Whovian Universe. This isn't Cybermen like audiences have ever seen though, it's one lone Cyberman, Ashad, on a mission to restore the Cyberman-Empire to its former glory. Although it's Alderton's first Doctor Who script, she seems to have a better handle on the Whovian Universe and the 13th Doctor than most. For those who love a good spook and science fiction mystery, begin your Doctor Who journey here.

5 "The Doctor's Wife" (2011)

Written By Neil Gaiman

This is the infamous episode written by genius fantasy fiction writer Neil Gaiman. While in an earlier season, we learn that River Song will eventually be the Doctor's wife, this episode is about a less obviously recognized love affair between The Doctor and the TARDIS. Whilst venturing outside the confines of the universe, our traveling party, featuring the 11th Doctor (played by Matt Smith) and companions Amy Pond (played by Karen Gillan) & Rory Williams (played by Arthur Darvill), is shocked to discover upon landing that the TARDIS has been drained, and her soul transplanted into Idris (played by Suranne Jones). Allowing our lovebirds the ability to properly communicate for the first time.

Fans of Gaiman's other works will find a lot to enjoy in this episode. The character of Idris feels like a mix of The Sandman characters Ophelia and Delirium, and Michael Sheen, who currently stars in Gaiman's Prime Video series Good Omens, voices House. The writing has Gaiman's signature style all over it, all while perfectly encapsulating the essence of Doctor Who. Charting new territory, packed with clever concepts and witty dialogue, Gaiman's approach was refreshingly unique and proved that, after several decades, Doctor Who still has plenty to explore. Including the many rooms of the TARDIS.

4 "The Devil's Chord" (2024)

Written By Russell T Davies

From the moment Ncuti Gatwa embodied the 15th Doctor, audiences knew this new era of Doctor Who was in for a special treat. Not since David Tennant has the Doctor instantly captivated fans. In fact, Gatwa has more charm, and more charisma, than the last few Doctors combined. Which bodes well when pitted against the larger-than-life performance from Jinkx Monsoon who portrays the wackiest, and most musical, Doctor Who villain, Maestro, in this episode.

Set in 1960s London, so that companion Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson) could see The Beatles' record at Abbey Road (then known as EMI Recording Studios), "The Devil's Chord" deals with a wicked villain who has been tampering with history and eliminating music from the world. This pop-culture historical fiction is delicious to watch. From the costumes, to the quips of the now talentless hacks The Beatles, to the Ursula-inspired antics of Maestro herself, showrunner Davies knew exactly how to breathe fresh air into this Doctor Who soft reboot. If this episode doesn't pique your interest, then Doctor Who simply isn't for you.

3 "Rosa" (2018)

Written By: Malorie Blackman & Chris Chibnall

There's a longstanding tradition of sci-fi shows, like Star Trek, tackling social justice issues in inventive ways. Doctor Who is no exception. However, "Rosa" plays out more like an episode of Quantum Leap (not a complaint) as 13th Doctor (played by Jodie Whittaker) is trying to prevent a change in history from occurring. Along the way, Whittaker's companions experience 1950s racism firsthand, leading to eye-opening revelations and emotional breakdowns for both those on screen and viewers at home.

On closer inspection, "Rosa" follows another tradition of Doctor Who continuously breaking ground with purposeful science fiction. We're still in the beginning of Whittaker's run as the first ever female Doctor. More so, this is the first Doctor Who episode written by a person of color, Malorie Blackman, a Black woman. It had to make getting the details of Rosa Parks' fight for freedom, and life of activism, right much more personal and powerful in the writer's room, and that comes across clearly in the final result. Vinette Robinson, who plays Rosa, commands the screen with power and poise. Audiences know how this story ends, but it still feels as impactful as the first time.

2 "The Star Beast" (2023)

Written By Russell T Davies