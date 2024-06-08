The iconic BBC TV show Doctor Who is the longest-running sci-fi TV show currently on television. Having started its run in 1963, it has taken a few hiatuses here and there. But since 2005, the modern version of the series has been charming fans both old and new, with the current season kickstarting a whole new era of the story of this time-and-space-traveling Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey.

One of the best British television shows of modern times, the Doctor Who revival has been treating fans to some of the most incredible writing the shown has seen over the course of its entire run. This includes creative concepts, fun characters, and — of course — plenty of memorable quotes that are sure to live in any whovian's mind long after they first hear them.

10 "Before I go, I just want to tell you: You were fantastic. Absolutely fantastic. And you know what? So was I!"

Season 1, Episode 13 - "The Parting of the Ways" (2005)

Although Christopher Eccleston's run as the Ninth Doctor was tragically short-lived, being contained to just the first season of the modern series, what a fun and groundbreaking run it was. Eccleston breathed new life into the role from the very start of the pilot; and combining his distinct performance with Russell T. Davies's fresh new narrative direction for the story, it's no wonder the result was immediately successful — and why many remember Nine as one of the very best Doctors.

"As he bids farewell to Rose before regenerating, the Doctor calls her 'absolutely fantastic' (his beloved signature word)."

As a more weathered and even slightly cynical version of the Doctor, having just started to cope with the trauma of the Time War, Nine was often the source of some really powerful quotes. The best one, though, came at the very end of his life. As he bids farewell to Rose before regenerating, the Doctor calls her "absolutely fantastic" (his beloved signature word), admitting that he, too, was pretty damn fantastic. Fans can't help but agree.

9 "Pain and loss, they define us as much as happiness or love."

Season 2, Episode 3 - "School Reunion" (2006)

Throughout the extremely long time that he's been traveling through time and space, the Doctor has enjoyed the company of numerous very different companions from all over the universe. One of the very best ones, as well as the favorite of many of the show's older viewers, is Elisabeth Sladen's Sarah Jane Smith, a persistent investigative journalist and one of the Doctor's best friends.

It's always a delight to see familiar faces in Doctor Who, but seeing Sarah Jane return to the show after a whopping 23 years of absence truly felt like seeing an old friend. In the episode "School Reunion", she and the Doctor fight a sinister alien clan in a school, where Sarah Jane delivers a moving speech about loss and the universe's need to move on in spite of it. It's a beautiful encapsulation of the human experience, spoken by one of the series' most human characters.

8 "Laugh hard. Run fast. Be kind."

Season 11 Special - "Twice Upon a Time" (2017)

Though it isn't without its detractors, it's hard to deny that Doctor Who's time under Steven Moffat's tenure as showrunner was incredibly special. Perhaps the best thing that it had to offer was Peter Capaldi's 12th Doctor. At once a return to classic form (older, wiser, more cantankerous Doctors) and an entirely unique take on the character, Twelve is loved by many and hated by few.

As grumpy and rough-around-the-edges as Twelve could sometimes be, he was also one of the kindest and wisest iterations of the Doctor that fans had seen in decades. The memorable quotes that he gave fit that description to a tee. One of those quotes is one of his last phrases before regeneration: "Laugh hard. Run fast. Be kind." More than just a summary of the growth that Twelve saw as a character over his run, this phrase is a sweet summary of the main lessons that Doctor Who teaches.

7 "Every life is a pile of good things and bad things. The good things don't always soften the bad things, but vice versa, the bad things don't always spoil the good things or make them unimportant."

Season 5, Episode 10 - "Vincent and the Doctor" (2010)

As soon as the Tenth Doctor regenerated into Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor, it became clear that this younger version of the character would be the bubbliest, quirkiest version of the character that fans had seen yet. This prediction proved true — but not without its fair share of nuances. Eleven was also wise and fully aware of the power that he held, but more than anything, he was optimistic to a fault.

One of the Eleventh Doctor's best quotes comes in one of the modern series' best episodes. "Vincent and the Doctor" ends with the Doctor taking Vincent Van Gogh to an art gallery in 2010 for him to see his works and the impact they've had on the world. In a touching conversation with Amy after dropping Vincent back home, the Doctor encourages her to embrace the bad parts of life instead of letting them detract from the good parts.

6 "Some people live more in 20 years than others do in 80. It's not the time that matters, it's the person."

Season 3, Episode 6 (2007) - "The Lazarus Experiment"

Season three of modern Doctor Who is full of memorable quotes, some even coming from episodes that aren't usually regarded as particularly extraordinary. There's a good reason why it's one of the most highly-rated seasons of the show on IMDb. One such quote comes from "The Lazarus Experiment", one of the season's most forgettable episodes.

The story is all about a mad scientist who appears to have discovered the secret to eternal youth, though his experiments hide something much more sinister. As much as the episode ends up lacking bite overall, it offers a cool examination of people's obsession with looking forever-young. The Doctor sees beneath this obsession and finds the natural human anxiety that one isn't doing enough with one's life, offering a moving reminder that it's all about how one uses the time that one is given.

5 "Because sometimes this team structure isn't flat. It's mountainous, with me at the summit in the stratosphere, alone, left to choose."

Season 12, Episode 8 (2020) - "The Haunting of Villa Diodati"

Chris Chibnall's tenure as showrunner of Doctor Who is seen by many whovians as the darkest period of the show's modern era, and for good reason. However, it's impossible to deny that Jodie Whittaker's fantastic run as the Thirteenth Doctor offered a decent number of all-timer episodes, including "The Haunting of Villa Diodati". Coming near the end of series 12, this enrapturing episode is a great Cyberman-centric story.

"It's one of only a few moments in the show when the Doctor is willing to admit that she thinks she's on a higher position."

Of course, having one of Doctor Who's best villains as an episode's main antagonist is usually a good sign, but "The Haunting of Villa Diodati" takes things a step further by offering some really potent Doctor moments, mainly the one where she drops the episode's best line of dialogue. It's one of only a few moments in the show when the Doctor is willing to admit that she thinks she's on a higher position than the humans around her, even if that superiority is precisely what usually allows her to save the day.

4 "People assume that time is a strict progression of cause to effect. But actually, from a non-linear, non-subjective viewpoint, it's more like a big ball of wibbly wobbly, timey wimey... stuff."

Season 3, Episode 10 - "Blink" (2007)

Time travel-centric stories — TV shows in particular — usually run into the conundrum of how to treat the issue of time travel, which often results in a number of plot contrivances. Having run for as long as it has, Doctor Who is no different. Its solution? Being completely self-aware about its limitations and treating the concept of time as a delightfully mysterious entity.

In "Blink", one of the show's best and scariest episodes, the Doctor gets stuck in the past and has to rely on the help of a young woman from the future, named Sally, through a complicated plan. When explaining how time works to Sally, the Doctor makes it evident that he's about as confused about it as she and the audience are. If anything, it adds to the charm of how the show treats time travel. After all, it's a more-than-satisfying-enough explanation to describe time as "a big ball of wibbly wobbly, timey wimey... stuff." It's a perfect excuse for the being late to parties.

3 "We're all capable of the most incredible change. We can evolve while still staying true to who we are. We can honor who we've been and choose who we want to be next."

Season 11, Episode 1 - "The Woman Who Fell to Earth" (2018)

With the start of series 11 of Doctor Who came a new era for the show. Chris Chibnall was the new showrunner, which meant a new Doctor, new companions, and an entirely new tone. While the shift would soon prove rather unsuccessful, Jodie Whittaker's first episode as the Doctor, "The Woman Who Fell to Earth", is one of the best episodes of the season by far.

At a point in the episode, the Doctor says a phrase that couldn't possibly have been a more perfect summary of what makes Doctor Who so magical and timeless. It's a show that's all about change, all about honoring the past but always looking forward, all about being willing to grow and evolve. Sure, it applies to the show itself, but it also applies to the philosophy that most whovians end up having toward life.

2 "How much blood will spill before everybody does what they were always going to have to do from the very beginning: Sit down and talk!"

Season 9, Episode 8 - "The Zygon Inversion" (2015)

The Doctor's rousing anti-war speech during the climax of "The Zygon Inversion" is easily one of the show's best and most memorable moments. In the episode, after a long-drawn battle between humans and the shape-shifting Zygons, the Doctor places the leaders of both factions in an eye-opening game: They each have the power to ensure either the victory or annihilation of their race at the press of a button. Fifty-fifty chance. A small-scale representation of all wars.

If anything, the Doctor's speech feels much more poignantly relevant today, nearly ten years after the episode aired, than back then. There are several portions of the monologue, powerfully spoken by Peter Capaldi in what might just be the best acting of his run as the Doctor, that could be counted among Doctor Who's best quotes. The most impactful one, though (as well as the most Doctor-like) is when he invites humans and Zygons to do what they should have done well before any bloodshed happened: "Sit down and talk!"

1 "We're all stories in the end. Just make it a good one, eh?"

Season 5, Episode 13 - "The Big Bang"

Matt Smith's run as the Eleventh Doctor was packed with some of the series' most underrated episodes, but "The Big Bang" got the praise that it deserved from the moment it aired. The momentous finale of season 5, it's one of the show's most epic and game-changing season finales. It ties up everything that series 5 had set up and puts a nice ribbon on it, as well as serving as a testament to the inimitable charm of Doctor Who.

"That is precisely what the show has always been about: Stories, people who become stories, and the people who tell them."

Watching over a sleeping Amy Pond as a child, the Doctor starts speaking to her as the wise old Time Lord that he really is, no matter his appearance. The speech reaches its pinnacle with what's probably the show's best quote: "We're all stories in the end. Just make it a good one." That is precisely what the show has always been about: Stories, people who become stories, and the people who tell them. In the end, isn't that what all of life is about? Then again, this iconic sci-fi show has always been a reflection of the human experience, even if its main character isn't human at all.

