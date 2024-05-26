The Big Picture Doctor Who's latest episode "73 Yards," has the highest overnight viewership of the new season so far with 2.62 million views.

The episode follows new companion Ruby Sunday in Doctor-lite plot inspired by Welsh folk horror.

The success of the experimental episode "73 Yards" signals positive momentum for the series as it expands on Disney+ worldwide.

The overnight ratings for the latest episode of Doctor Who are in, and it’s a hit. According to BARB (via Radio Times), "73 Yards," the fourth episode in the freshly rebooted Season 1 of the sci-fi show, has seen the highest overnight ratings for a single episode across the season so far. Debuting to Disney+ on May 24, 2024, the episode would then be released to the United Kingdom on BBC iPlayer on May 25, 2024, and subsequently be broadcast on BBC One later that day. Disney distributed the episode globally outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"73 Yards" is an unusual episode for Doctor Who. A Doctor-lite episode (meaning that The Doctor is absent for the majority of the episode’s runtime), the plot follows new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) as she searches for answers concerning The Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) sudden mysterious disappearance. As if The Doctor vanishing wasn’t bad enough, Ruby is also being constantly followed by an eerily haunting woman who always remains exactly 73 yards away from her. Written by showrunner Russel T. Davies and directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, the episode is inspired by Welsh folk horror. "73 Yards" is comparable to older Doctor-lite episodes such as Season 3’s "Blink" or Season 4’s "Turn Left," in which a sole protagonist is left to fend for themselves in the absence of The Doctor.

How Many Views Has "73 Yards" Clocked in Compared to the Other New Episodes?

Image via Disney+

Doctor Who’s latest adventure turned over the biggest viewing numbers for the series to date. According to BARB, during the episode's debut BBC One transmission, over 2.62 million viewers tuned in to watch Ruby’s plight, just beating the previous most-watched episode "Space Babies", with the season’s first episode garnering a viewership of 2.6 million viewers. Episode 2, "The Devil’s Chord", turned over a live viewership of 2.4 million, and Episode 3, "Boom", received the lowest broadcast viewership so far with 2.04 million. Full figures, including streaming, will be released later this week.

The episode marks a huge moment for Season 1, showing success in the show’s more experimental episodes, as opposed to the regular quirks and charms that are associated with Doctor Who. For Davies, the success of "73 Yards" shows that momentum is certainly not waning for the show’s first series post-Disney revamp.

New episodes of Doctor Who are available to stream on Disney+ worldwide and on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Watch our interview with Millie Gibson below and stay tuned at Collider for more Doctor Who news.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+

WATCH ON DISNEY+