Doctor Who will return to our screens in a matter of days. On April 12 to be exact. With less than two weeks to go, fans are taking inventory of their most anticipated moments between the trailers that have been released and the press tour that are evidently picking up. Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T. Davies talked with GamesRadar ahead of Ncuti Gatwa's sophomore season as the Fifteenth Doctor, now joined by Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra. When talking with Games Radar, Davies highlighted another highly anticipated character's return, Mrs. Flood, played by Anita Dobson. Mrs. Flood has been a mysterious character since her debut "haven't you ever seen a TARDIS before?" She's cropped up to break the fourth wall, and now it appears that she'll have an even bigger presence in Season 2, with her true identity revealed by the end of the season.

As for what that identity is "I was always in two minds," Davies explains. "You sort of judge how things are going. From the moment we cast Anita though, I knew we would do a lot with her. She came in initially to just do one episode, but she was lovely and completely up for it. You kind of evolve it as you're going along with the actor's participation."

Mrs. Flood's Evolving Identity Could Be Both Good and Bad in 'Doctor Who'