The Big Picture Ncuti Gatwa joins the legacy of Doctor Who, appearing in the updated ending of An Adventure in Space and Time.

Gatwa will become the Fifteenth Doctor, succeeding David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor.

Gatwa's inclusion adds meaning to a powerful scene and marks a new era as the first Black man and openly queer actor to star in the beloved role.

Just before his debut as the new iteration of the titular character in Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa has been added to a new version of the ending of An Adventure in Space and Time. The Sex Education star will portray the Fifteenth Doctor in upcoming episodes of the series when David Tennant steps out of the TARDIS after playing the Fourteenth Doctor. Ten years after the premiere of the biographical film that told the story behind the creation of Doctor Who, Gatwa becomes an official part of the legacy explored in An Adventure in Space and Time.

A decade ago, the BBC was celebrating fifty years of telling stories from the console of the TARDIS by creating this television movie highlighting the origin of the series. David Bradley portrayed William Hartnell, the first actor to take on the role of the legendary Time Lord. The movie took a look at the complicated process behind taking Doctor Who from an idea to a science fiction television series broadcast on the biggest network in the United Kingdom. During the final moments of the film, Hartnell looks to the side, surprised to see Gatwa standing next to him, but finally understanding that what he's working on would impact people from all over the world for decades to come.

Before Gatwa was added to the movie as part of the current 60th anniversary celebration, Matt Smith was featured in the sequence, since he was the lead of Doctor Who when the biographical drama was produced. Only time will tell if updating the project with the current Doctor will become a tradition as the show goes through more major milestones, but Gatwa's inclusion continues to add meaning to a powerful scene. As Doctor Who enters a new era, Gatwa will be the first Black man and the first openly queer actor to take on the beloved role.

When Will Ncuti Gatwa Become the Doctor?

An unexpected twist following Jodie Whittaker's exit from Doctor Who was the return of David Tennant to the role he charmed the world with almost two decades ago. But the actor's return was always expected to be short-lived, with Gatwa becoming the new permanent lead of the series. At some point during the upcoming special episodes, the Doctor will need to regenerate once again, finally turning into Gatwa after going on some adventures with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) as Tennant's Fourteen. When the moment arrives, Gatwa will then pilot the TARDIS during an upcoming Christmas episode, as well as at least two full seasons of the show set to begin airing on Disney+ next year.

You can check out the updated ending from An Adventure in Space and Time below before Ncuti Gatwa becomes the lead in Doctor Who soon:

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord “The Doctor” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friend (s). The Doctor and companion’s journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Orbiting around them is the wider Whoniverse – infinite galaxies and countless civilizations filled with incredible friends and dangerous foes. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, pearl mackie, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Ncuti Gatwa, Jenna Coleman, Alex Kingston, Karen Gillan Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rating TV-PG Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+

