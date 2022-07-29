The BBC's classic sci-fi series, Doctor Who, follows the story of a centuries-old Time Lord called the Doctor, who travels through time and space and reincarnates to a different identity at the end of each—appearance and personality included. The show has had 13 Doctors so far throughout its long-standing popularity. Much to the fans' excitement, the next Doctor Who season will soon see the light of day, and the Eleventh Doctor, Matt Smith, has nothing but praise for Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa as the 14th Doctor, calling the casting "sensational."

Smith's first regular appearance in the series was in "The Eleventh Hour" episode in 2010 and he played the Doctor until 2013, following three seasons, to which he shared that his stint on the series will be "forever" in his heart. He is succeeded by Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor and Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. And now, Smith expressed his excitement over Gatwa's take on the next series as the Fourteenth Doctor under returning showrunner Russel T Davies' creative direction.

"What an actor — he’s brilliant in Sex Education. I think he’s got something ‘other’ that that part really needs. I think Russell has such a sense of the show as well, and I’m really, really excited to see where Doctor Who is going. I love Doctor Who, it’s forever in my heart," Smith told Variety.

RELATED: Ncuti Gatwa’s ‘Doctor Who’ Casting Has Ryan Gosling Excited

Smith has received more accolades since his appearance on Doctor Who and has become a household name in both television and films. He has starred in the historical drama television series, The Crown, portraying Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Smith also had a few films under his belt, including Terminator Genisys, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Charlie Says, Official Secrets, Last Night in Soho, and Morbius. In addition, Smith will next appear in House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones spinoff show that will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21.

Gatwa, on the other hand, is only the second actor of color to portray the role, following Jo Martin in the twelfth season, who played the unnamed reincarnation of the Doctor in a few episodes. Gatwa previously told the BBC that being chosen as the Fourteenth Doctor was a "true honor," considering that the show means a lot to fans, including himself. "It makes everyone feel seen as well, and they can enjoy it. I feel very grateful as well to have the baton handed over, and I'm going to try to do my best."

The 14th season, starring Gatwa, is set to premiere in 2023 along with the show's 60th-anniversary special which is set to be filled with surprises and special appearances.