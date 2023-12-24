Editor's note: The article below contains spoilers for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials.

The Big Picture Ncuti Gatwa, the actor playing the Fifteenth Doctor, reflects on his first day on the Doctor Who set and how it feels to join a show he watched as a kid.

David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor faced off against the Toymaker in the 60th anniversary specials and underwent bigeneration, allowing both Doctors to exist.

The Fifteenth Doctor will cross paths with his first official companion, Ruby Sunday, in the Christmas special ahead of the new season of Doctor Who which arrives next year.

Just before the Fifteenth Doctor returns on Christmas Day, a new featurette shows Ncuti Gatwa's first day on the set of Doctor Who. The actor can be seen talking about how unbelievable the experience was for him, considering he used to watch David Tennant and Catherine Tate on the show when he was a kid. Now, the Sex Education star got to share the screen with them during the special episodes which celebrated sixty years of Doctor Who entertaining families. Gatwa's journey as the universe's favorite Time Lord is just getting started, as he's about to step into the TARDIS once again.

The Fifteenth Doctor was introduced in "The Giggle", where the Fourteenth iteration of the character faced off against the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris). The unpredictable villain wanted nothing more than to defeat the Time Lord during a game, but the situation got out of control. After shooting the protagonist with a laser, the Toymaker realized that the regeneration process had already begun. However, instead of Gatwa standing alone in the face of danger, bigeneration took place for the first time, allowing both Doctors to exist and lead their separate lives going forward.

After getting his own TARDIS, the Fifteenth Doctor will return on Christmas Day with "The Church on Ruby Road". The episode will feature the first time the Time Lord crosses paths with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who will become his first official companion. The duo will confront goblins who like to eat babies and sing about their evil plans. It's up to the Doctor and Ruby to stop the aliens before it's too late, as the Time Lord adjusts to yet another one of his multiple lives. Doctor Who is more exciting than ever in a new era under the creative mind of Russell T. Davies.

The New Season of 'Doctor Who' Arrives Next Year

After "The Church on Ruby Road" premieres on Christmas Day, the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday will be back in a new season next year. Just like the recent special episodes, the upcoming season will premiere on Disney+ in the United States and in several other countries. The universe is filled with unpredictable threats, and Gatwa's Doctor is about to face all of them for the first time, as the Fourteenth Doctor stays behind to build a life for himself with the Noble family. With a sonic screwdriver in his hand, the Time Lord is ready to jump into a future of exciting adventures.

You can watch the new featurette from Doctor Who below, before "The Church on Ruby Road" premieres on Disney+ in the United States on Christmas Day. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

