Ncuti Gatwa and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies are set to take the long-running British science fiction television drama into a new age starting on Christmas Day. The festive special, dubbed "The Chruch on Ruby Road," will mark Gatwa's first full episode as the 15th Doctor flying through time and space aboard the TARDIS. In a recent documentary, both Gatwa and Davies spoke about how the Scottish-Rwandan actor felt stepping onto his TARDIS for the very first time and how his audition landed him the biggest role on British television.

Speaking on the BBC One documentary, imagine... Russell T. Davies: The Doctor and Me, returning showrunner Davies imagined stepping aboard the new TARDIS set for the very first time would have been "a very big deal" for Gatwa, adding that "It’s awesome, and I think it takes you a while to realise ‘this is mine.’” Gatwa, who has risen to fame with his incredible performance balancing faith and sexuality as Eric Effiong in Netflix's Sex Education got emotional when asked about his first TARDIS set experience. “Seeing the TARDIS for the first time, walking onto it for the first time, ‘I’m the Doctor,’ like woah, that’s really, really, really mad," he said. "Oh god, I don’t know why I’m getting weirdly emotional," he continued. "For him [Davies] to believe in me and to believe - oh gosh - just for him to believe in me was just very cool.”

Gatwa Didn't Think He'd Get the Part

Recalling the audition process for Doctor Who, Gatwa believed that he wasn't going to get the part, as he recalled how the role came his way. “My agent called me up like, ‘you will never guess who’s just asked you to come in and audition’ and I was like ‘oh my gosh, oh my gosh,'" Gatwa said. “I remember taking my shoes off and being like ‘do you know what, if I’m here, there’s no way I’m going to get this role, let’s just have a jolly good time.’ “Then I get the call walking into the barber shop saying ‘can you keep a secret?’ I was like ‘oh my gosh, I so did not think that I got it, wow.’” Davies said Gatwa was a "life force" during his audition and when the actor left the room the showrunner and his team wanted to "run after him saying, 'don't except any other job!'"

Gatwa made his official debut as the Doctor in the third 60th Anniversary Doctor Who special titled "The Giggle," which originally aired on Disney+ in the U.S. on November 25 - appearing alongside 14th Doctor David Tennant in the show's first-ever bi-generation. Gatwa's reign as the 15th Doctor officially commences with the Christmas Day Special "The Chruch on Ruby Road" on Monday, December 25, available to stream in the U.S. on Disney+ at 12:55 PM ET. You can catch up with the 60th Anniversary Specials on the streamer right now.

