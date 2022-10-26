Ncuti Gatwa will take over the mantle from David Tennant who will return as The Doctor for the show's 60th-anniversary specials.

Ahead of his new role as The Doctor in Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa has discussed what iconic villains he wants to face in a Q&A on the show’s official Twitter page.

Collider previously reported the news that Gatwa had been announced as the latest actor set to take on the role of the iconic protagonist back in May, alongside a returning Russell T. Davies, who is the new showrunner for the sci-fi blockbuster. Gatwa will be replacing David Tennant in 2023, who has himself returned to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the show’s 60th-anniversary specials next year. Tennant made his comeback in Jodie Whittaker's final episode, "The Power of The Doctor," in which the Thirteenth Doctor regenerated.

With excitement brimming around the show again, the official Doctor Who Twitter page continued the publicity by involving Gatwa in a Q&A session. Gatwa was asked what iconic villains he would like to fight in his portrayal of The Doctor. Deciding not to opt for the popular option of a Dalek or a Cyberman, Gatwa spoke of his desire to face the Weeping Angels or The Beast. “The Weeping Angels are always a classic, and they are just genuinely terrifying. I would love to battle The Beast, because what an ultimate villain that is, the devil. And I don’t think you can get much more evil than that.

First appearing in episodes of the Davies era, the Angels first terrorized audiences in "Blink," a Season 3 episode, while The Beast first faced Tennant’s Tenth Doctor and Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) in Season 2’s double bill "The Impossible Planet" and "Satan’s Pit." It is currently unknown what enemies will appear in upcoming season, whether familiar or unfamiliar, but any new information will be covered on Collider.

Whittaker's incarnation of The Doctor came to an end on the 23rd October, as the Thirteenth Doctor faced her final battle against the iconic Daleks, Cybermen and The Master (Sacha Dhawan). She regenerated into Tennant, who appeared in the series for the first time since his appearance alongside the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) in the 50th-anniversal special, The Day of the Doctor, in 2013. He will return for three specials in November 2023, as will Donna Noble, (Catherine Tate) who was his companion in Season 4. Tennant’s return will act as a transition, as a new Davies era begins.

Doctor Who will return in November 2023, so stay tuned to Collider in the coming months for updates as news drops on the new era of the show.