The Rani is a deep-cut villain from the classic series, not seen since 1987, and known for her intelligence and cruelty.

Gatwa is excited to face new villains created by Russell T. Davies, promising new levels of excitement and stakes for the Doctor in upcoming episodes.

Just like every Doctor Who fan has their favorite Doctor, they also have their favorite villains — and there’s definitely plenty to choose from. From the Master to the Daleks to the cold, calculating Cyberman, the series has filled an entire galaxy with baddies, each unique and horrifying in their own right. But what about the Doctor? Who’s his favorite?

Incumbent Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa certainly has an answer to that question. While he’s already faced off against Neil Patrick Harris’s Toymaker, and will soon be battling a horde of goblins in this year’s Christmas Special, he also spoke to Collider’s Samantha Coley about which Doctor Who villain he’d like to face off against the most.

“I would like to go up against the Rani,” he said. “I'd like to meet the Rani, and then I also would like, at some point, to face the Daleks. I'm sorry, but I feel like I want a shot of beating up the Daleks, so I want that as well.”

The Rani Is a ‘Doctor Who’ Deep Cut

Naturally, the Daleks are a number one pick for most actors associated with Doctor Who — and most fans, as well — but the Rani is a deep cut, a villain not seen since before the series was canceled in the ‘80s. For the uninitiated, the Rani is one of the Doctor’s greatest foes, a childhood companion of he and the Master whose cold scientific mind turned her to evil. The second most wanted criminal in the galaxy (after the Master, of course), she intended to use the denizens of Earth as lab rats for her experiments, and was considered one of the most intelligent and cruelest villains in the classic series. Originally played by Kate O’Mara, the character has appeared in multiple audio dramas for Big Finish (voiced by Siobhan Redmond) since the show’s cancellation, but has not appeared on-screen since 1987’s “Time and the Rani,” where she starred alongside the Seventh Doctor, Sylvester McCoy.

The Fifteenth Doctor Will Take on New and Exciting Villains

Gatwa also mentioned wanting to take on the Beast, a devil-like monster who appeared in the Tenth Doctor episode “The Impossible Planet,” and which has not reappeared in the series since. But he’s got plenty on his plate already without Lucifer or the Rani coming to call — already lined up for season fourteen is Jinkx Monsoon’s mysterious antagonist, who Gatwa describes as “terrifying, feral, and glamorous.” That’s not to mention all the unknown adventures the Doctor’s set to have, with a whole host of extraterrestrial terrors.

“I'm so excited for the villains that I'm about to face,” Gatwa said. “Russell [T. Davies, showrunner] has created a whole new world of villains that's just so exciting and like we've never seen on Doctor Who before. The Doctor is out of their depth quite a lot with stuff, and so we see stakes that we've not quite had for the Doctor yet, which is very exciting.”

Gatwa’s adventures as the Doctor will continue when “The Church on Ruby Road” premieres on Disney+ on Christmas Day.

