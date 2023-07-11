It looks like Ncuti Gatwa is already settling in his role as the Doctor, as the actor has confirmed that he will be present in at least two seasons of Doctor Who. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK,Gatwa made the fact that he will be working on more episodes about the time-traveling hero official, confirming that he won't be replaced any time soon. While the actor hasn't made his debut as the titular character yet, he had only been confirmed for a single season so far. Gatwa staying in the role will allow him to further explain what the central conflict for his version of the Doctor will be.

The role of the Doctor is constantly changing, as the classic BBC program needs a new protagonist every once in a while to continue producing episodes. Due to how consuming a single season can be, actors are not expected to play the role for more than a couple of years, as they have used the platform Doctor Who gives them to continue their remarkable careers. Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi are some of the performers that enjoyed their time as the pilot of the TARDIS, before moving on to be a part of projects they had been wanting to work on for a long time.

Through a process called regeneration, the Doctor's body goes through a process where it changes when their system realizes they're about to die. The last person to portray the role over the course of a couple of seasons was Jodie Whittaker, who made history as the first woman to play the Doctor as an established version of the character. After making her debut, Whittaker's iteration faced a lot of problems behind-the-scenes, including the debut of Chris Chibnall as the main show runner for the production and the pandemic taking place right in the middle of her

David Tennat is Making a Short Comeback

Before Ncuti Gatwa can make his official debut as the Doctor, the time traveler has one more mystery to solve, as his body will go back to a familiar face in the form of David Tennant. The Good Omens star played the character almost twenty years ago, and he'll reprise the role during a couple of upcoming special episodes set to air later this year. An identity crisis is usually the cause behind the Doctor's body not knowing what to do with its face, even getting to the point where it uses a face from its past in order to justify an actor who previously appeared as a background character taking over the role. It remains to be seen what the Doctor is feeling this time around, when Doctor Who returns later this year.

