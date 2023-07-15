Neil Gaiman is arguably the most high-profile writer to ever pen an episode of Doctor Who. Up there with The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy’s Douglas Adams, and Richard Curtis of About Time and Love Actually fame, Gaiman is one of the few writers acclaimed before writing for the hit BBC sci-fi show. In fact, the writer (known for dark fairy tales such as Coraline, The Sandman and Good Omens) treated us with two stories across Matt Smith’s fairytale-like run as the Eleventh Doctor.

While most people remember his Who work for the acclaimed episode, “The Doctor’s Wife,” his second script, “Nightmare in Silver,” was far worse received, especially considering it was one of Smith’s final outings in the iconic role and featured the return of one of Who’s oldest threats – the Cybermen! On top of that, it also premiered in Who’s 50th Anniversary Season. The episode has a few clear problems, but as time has passed, it’s clear that some of them were out of Gaiman’s control.

Gaiman Misunderstood What Makes the Cybermen Scary

Image via BBC

First appearing on our screens in 1966’s “The Tenth Planet” antagonizing the First Doctor (William Hartnell) in his final adventure, the Cybermen went on to become one of the Doctor’s most iconic foes. Facing off against almost every incarnation of the Doctor (sorry Paul McGann and Christopher Eccleston) the once-human creatures have been reinvented time and time again, evolving along with the titular Time Lord himself. Survivors of the planet Mondas (Earth’s twin planet) the Cybermen are the result of man’s experimentation and search for long-lasting survival, no matter how much humanity gets lost along the way. Renowned for their chilling voices and Frankenstein-like body horror, every writer of the time travel show has attempted to reinvent the villain in a way that’ll send modern audiences running behind the sofa. Enter - Gaiman's iteration of the Cybermen.

Image via BBC

With a background in children’s horror, Gaiman was the perfect choice to reinvent the tired foe, who at that point had been rocking the same design for seven seasons. Unfortunately, Gaiman’s Cybermen lacked any of his own creative flare, often dubbed by fans as the ‘Iron Man Cybermen,’ and a brief look at them can tell you why. Gone is the grungy body horror of its classic design and the intimidating bulk of the show’s post-revival model, instead they’re replaced with a sleek, modern design, completely losing the horror of Cybermen’s past.

Beyond the physical design itself, these new Cybermen had developed an arsenal of new powers, their most notable being super speed. Later script’s in showrunner Steven Moffat’s run even had them flying using jetpacks on their feet. Perhaps influenced by the increased popularity of superheroes in 2013, the Cybermen were no longer a horrific warning of humanity’s future but instead watered down to a generic supervillain that would be at home in an Avengers movie.

Thanks to Doctor Who, Neil Gaiman Became More Involved in Good Omens

Image via BBC

TV has always been known for its rushed schedules, something that Gaiman quickly learned when writing “Nightmare in Silver.” In an interview with Radio Times, Gaiman admitted, “‘Nightmare in Silver’ is some people’s favorite but everybody, including me, thinks, ‘Oh if we had another week, we could’ve changed this,’ and then you’re kind of stuck with it.” Clearly, time got the better of Gaiman and Moffat, resulting in an episode filled with half-baked ideas and hollow characters – let’s not talk about those child characters…

We can, however, thank this experience for Gaiman’s involvement in Good Omens, who in another interview with the magazine, said that working on “Nightmare in Silver” left a bad taste in his mouth, resulting in him wanting to be involved in writing the hit Prime Video show. Gaiman wanted a say in the cast, in the re-writing process, and ultimately in deciding what ended up on the screen, politely indicating that the flaws in his second Doctor Who episode were the result of him being left out of such decisions.

The fantasy-like setting of an abandoned space theme park combined with witty dialogue are trademarks of Gaiman’s signature style. One can only wonder what the result could have been if the rushed writer had been given more time. In this situation, Gaiman seemingly needed the TARDIS even more than the Doctor.

In a Forgettable Episode, Matt Smith Shines

Image via BBC

It wasn’t all doom and gloom in “Nightmare in Silver,” which while forgettable, still has a number of redeeming qualities. Matt Smith gives an incredible performance in the episode, once again not missing a beat as the Eleventh Doctor, but also as Mr. Clever, a Cyber-planner who took over the Doctor’s mind and was hell-bent on resurrecting the defeated Cybermen. Smith jumps between the two roles naturally as though performing a one-man play, an incredible feat of acting that Gaiman had intended to showcase. It’s an accomplishment that Gaiman admitted to the Radio Times that was successful in his disappointing episode and was his main goal from the script’s conception.

Also, present in “Nightmare in Silver” was Warwick Davis, a welcome addition to an episode that was jammed full of forgettable characters and some questionable performances. Davis brings warmth and emotional gravity to his role as “Porridge,” a character that was another of the episodes saving graces. His calming nature and child-like crush on companion Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) gave the episode a heart that would have struggled to beat without him. It’s hard to believe that it took fifty years to get Davis into the Whoniverse, but the wait was definitely worth it.

A decade later and now in its 60th anniversary year, Doctor Who has certainly experienced many highs and lows. Looking back on “Nightmare in Silver,” it’s far from Who at its worst, but the potential of Gaiman writing the Cybermen definitely got lost in the rushed TV production process. We’re left wondering what could’ve been, but as Doctor Who ramps up to a bold new era with returning showrunner Russel T. Davies at the helm, perhaps there’s room for Gaiman to also return and write about the lonely Time Lord in his little blue box once more.