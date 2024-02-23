The Big Picture Neil Gaiman's episode "The Doctor's Wife" delves into the Doctor's inner isolation and the TARDIS's importance.

Gaiman's exploration in the episode introduces key lore on Time Lord regeneration, including gender swaps.

The unique portrayal of the TARDIS as a human in the episode solidifies its role as the Doctor's oldest companion.

Author Neil Gaiman is renowned for his incredible repertoire of fantasy writing, much of which has been adapted to film or television, including Good Omens, American Gods, Coraline, and The Sandman. However, Gaiman's writing was also featured in the long-running sci-fi series, Doctor Who, which first started when showrunner Steven Moffat asked the author to pen a story for the revived series. Ever the innovator, Gaiman conceptualized the idea to focus an episode on the TARDIS, the Doctor's space and time-traveling box, in ways that hadn't been explored since its introduction in 1963. The episode, titled "The Doctor's Wife," would go on to become one of the best and most memorable of the 11th Doctor's (Matt Smith) tenure on the show, becoming so well received that it received the 2011 Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation and the 2012 Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation (Short Form). Part love-story, part cat-and-mouse chase, and all parts peak Doctor Who, Neil Gaiman's writing for "The Doctor's Wife" contributed to an episode that was refreshingly unique and surprisingly critical for the lore and history of one of television's longest running series.

Neil Gaiman Brought the TARDIS to Life in This 'Doctor Who' Episode

"The Doctor's Wife" is a fast-paced adventure that, at its core, looks at the heart of the Doctor and the complexity of his survivor's guilt and nigh endless inner isolation. Lured by a distress signal allegedly from a surviving Time Lord known as the Corsair, the 11th doctor travels to a living asteroid known as House (voiced by Michael Sheen) residing on the outside of the universe. Once there, he and his companions Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) are met by a pair of patchwork people known as Auntie and Uncle, an Ood known as Nephew, and a mysterious woman who speaks in eccentricities and oddities. The Doctor soon learns that the woman, named Idris (Suranne Jones), contains the matrix of his TARDIS— essentially, the soul of the TARDIS was removed from its console and placed inside another person.

The Doctor discovers that House has been luring the Time Lords to his astral body, before stripping their TARDIS's of their matrix, consuming them for power, and using the bodies of the Time Lords to repair Auntie and Uncle. House takes the TARDIS's body, with Rory and Amy inside, and attempts to return to the known universe, while the Doctor and Idris must find a way to return her soul to the TARDIS and rescue their friends. The story is part cat-and-mouse chase as Amy and Rory are on the run from House while inside the TARDIS, finding themselves confronted with visions of being separated in time from one another. Simultaneously, the Doctor and his TARDIS are able to have an actual verbal conversation with one another, as the two rally their combined intellects to successfully rescue their friends and prevent House from stealing the TARDIS's body forever.

The TARDIS Is the Doctor's Longest Companion

Neil Gaimain explores uncharted territory in this episode, proving that, even though the series has been running since 1963, there are plenty of new perspectives and innovative ideas yet to be fully realized. The episode affirms the fact that the TARDIS is truly the Doctor's oldest companion and dearest friend, having been alongside him for every step of his journey. Though his human companions have played an integral part in his life and development, the Doctor has always been able to rely on the TARDIS through all his growth and regenerations. That long-standing intimacy and connection between the two is highlighted by their nicknames for one another, as the TARDIS repeatedly refers to the Doctor as her "thief" (poking fun at the fact that he had originally stolen her all those centuries ago), while the Doctor endearingly refers to her as "sexy" (showing the most flirting from Matt Smith's iteration of the character, besides his actual wife River Song (Alex Kingston).

The characterization of the TARDIS in human form is an utterly eccentric delight, thanks in large part to Suranne Jones' exceptional performance. The TARDIS is energetic and displays a number of quirks that connect her back to her time-traveling origins, such as her difficulty with understanding past, present, and future tenses, as well as her tendency to answer questions before they're even asked. Multiple times throughout the episode, the TARDIS reveals a seemingly random piece of information that ultimately ends up being critical several scenes later.

The relationship between the Doctor and the TARDIS is the most important part of the entire episode, which is only made possible because the TARDIS was given a voice. The two are able to reminisce on the beginnings of their relationship, recalling that the Doctor fell in love at first sight with the TARDIS, affectionately calling her "the most beautiful thing [he] had ever known," upon first seeing her console. Throughout their interactions, the two continuously bicker like an old couple, but like two people that have been together for many years, it's built on a foundation of mutual care and appreciation. The Doctor has always been notably affectionate of the TARDIS, and it's incredibly heartwarming to see that she has felt the same way about him the entire time. Even as the Doctor expressed his frustration that the TARDIS doesn't always take him where he wants to go, she asserts the very important fact that she has always taken him where he needed to go. To have an in-universe, character-driven explanation of the TARDIS's seemingly unpredictable tendencies adds more heart and soul to the altruistic adventures of the Doctor.

'The Doctor's Wife' Introduced Important Lore to the Series

Close

Though this episode is mostly a one-off adventure, Gaiman introduces pivotal and influential lore to the series that affected Doctor Who for years to come. "The Doctor's Wife" is the first episode in the 2005 revival of the series that confirmed the Time Lords' ability to regenerate into a different gender. The idea of Time Lords regenerating into a different gender had been explored in non-canon stories previously, such as the 2003 Doctor Who Unbound audio story "Exile" and the 1999 Red Nose Day celebration special, "The Curse of the Fatal Death." However, it's in this episode that regenerating into a different gender was canonically confirmed, as the Doctor shares that the Corsair, the Time Lord whose distress signal he received, had at least two female regenerations. The Corsair, though never physically seen, was a Time Lord who always tattooed the image of a snake eating its own tail on each of their regenerations, as a way to truly feel like themselves.

Years after these short lines confirmed that it was possible, Doctor Who introduced Missy (Michelle Gomez) a female regeneration of the Doctor's old nemesis, the Master. Missy would continue to be a persistent antagonist for the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi), providing a new perspective on the age-old rivalry between the two Time Lords. Eventually, the Doctor would also undergo a gender-changing regeneration, as the Thirteenth Doctor was played by Jodie Whittaker, the first female Doctor in the series. In the years since, Doctor Who has taken steps to improve its diversity, thanks in part to the flexibility offered by these revelations about Time Lord regenerations.

From its exploration of the Doctor's relationship with his oldest and dearest companion, the TARDIS, to the introduction of revitalizing ideas about Time Lord regeneration, "The Doctor's Wife" stands as one of the most pivotal and important episodes in Doctor Who.

Doctor Who is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max