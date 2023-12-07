The Big Picture Neil Patrick Harris was unfamiliar with Doctor Who before being offered a role on the show's 60th anniversary special.

The Toymaker, a sadistic cosmic being, is the villain in the upcoming special episode.

Despite his lack of familiarity with the show, Harris embraced the opportunity and had a great experience filming in Cardiff.

If you needed a refresher course on Doctor Who before this year's 60th anniversary specials, don't feel too bad. Neil Patrick Harris had never even heard of the iconic sci-fi show before he was offered a role on it. In a new Entertainment Weekly interview with returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, Davies discusses how Harris, who he worked with on the AIDS crisis miniseries It's a Sin, was the perfect choice to play the Toymaker, the villain of this week's special, "The Giggle".

"The Toymaker, he's kind of the god of games, so he shuffles cards, he does magic tricks, and all of that fits Neil Patrick Harris." However, he ran into one obstacle: Harris was completely unfamiliar with the show. "If you go through agents, they often tell you to go away. I was able to send just a text saying, 'Do you fancy reading this?' He read it and literally phoned me up going, 'Let me get this right, so the Doctor’s an alien, right?' I was like, 'Oh my god, you really have never heard of Doctor Who!' But he couldn’t resist it, and he came to Cardiff, and we had the most spectacular time."

Who is Neil Patrick Harris?

Harris began his career as a child actor, and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his film debut, Clara's Heart. Shortly afterward, he landed the title role on the ABC sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D., about a precocious teenage doctor. He transitioned to adult roles smoothly, playing a violent, hedonistic version of himself in the Harold and Kumar movies, and Barney Stinson on the long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother; he won two Emmys for the latter. He also became an acclaimed Broadway performer, winning a Tony for his role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Despite his unfamiliarity with Doctor Who, he has made the occasional foray into science fiction; he starred in Paul Verhoeven's 1997 adaptation of Starship Troopers, and played a key role in the 2021 sequel The Matrix Resurrections. He can currently be seen in the Showtime series Uncoupled, which has been renewed for a second season. Harris came out as gay in 2006, and has been an activist for LGBTQ causes.

The sadistic cosmic being known as the Toymaker dates back to the earliest era of Doctor Who. His first (and until this Saturday, only) appearance on the program came back in 1966's "The Celestial Toymaker". There, he was played by Michael Gough (later famous for his appearances in Tim Burton films like Batman and Sleepy Hollow) and matched wits against William Hartnell, playing the first incarnation of the Doctor.

"The Giggle", the third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, will air on the BBC in the UK and on Disney+ internationally December 9.