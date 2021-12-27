Jodie Whittaker is finishing her run as the Doctor with a bang. As the new year approaches, so does the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special, the first of three special episodes that will send off Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor, and today, the BBC has released the trailer for the upcoming festive event, featuring a special, episode-relevant twist.

The trailer features Whittaker alongside Mandip Gill and John Bishop returning as companions Yaz and Dan. The festive episode also features guest stars Aisling Bea, Adjani Salmon, and Pauline McLynn. Bea stars as Sarah, a woman who owns and run ELF Storage, and it’s a night like any other, with Nick (Salmon) visiting his unit on New Year’s Eve as he does every year. However, this night will see the storage unit over run by Daleks, trapping the duo, along with the Doctor and her companions, in a deadly time-loop.

The eight-minute video cleverly plays the short trailer on a loop, mimicking the time loop the characters find themselves trapped in, alongside a loop of the first line of traditional New Year’s Eve song ‘Auld Lang Syne’, which doesn’t bode too well for the fate of the beloved characters.

Image via BBC America

RELATED: Every ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special, Ranked by Their Amount of Holiday SpiritThe new Doctor Who special is set to air on New Year’s Day. Details about Whittaker’s last two episodes are still under wraps, with undisclosed air dates set in the spring and fall of 2022, as a part of the BBC's hundredth anniversary. Showrunner Chris Chibnall will depart the show alongside Whittaker, and former showrunner Russell T. Davis, who rebooted the show in 2005, will be taking the reins once again.

“Jodie and I made a 'three series and out' pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast.” Chibnall stated, “So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the Tardis keys.” As the beloved sci-fi show begins this story’s end, fans eagerly await the news for who the next Doctor could be and what adventures await them.

Check out the all-new trailer below:

'Doctor Who': Jodie Whittaker Reveals That She Almost Chose to Stay Longer The actress had initially made a three-season pact with showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email