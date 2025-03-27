On Wednesday, March 26, there were celebrations from all corners of the Whoniverse as the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who celebrated 20 years since the premiere of the revival of the series, which featured Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor flying through time and space with Billie Piper's Rose Tyler. Among the celebrations, many fans of the franchise continued to look forward to a reprise of this cherished duo through audiobook favorites Big Finish Productions.

Back in February, it was confirmed that the two would reunite two decades later for another trip in the TARDIS, and today, a full synopsis has finally been revealed. The audio drama is set to be split into 12 episodes, with the story set between the Season 1 episodes "Father's Day" and "The Empty Child." As quoted via Radio Times, the upcoming audio drama, titled "Snare," follows Kevin, who "left the Powell Estate a long time ago. He wasn’t going to be trapped there. But all these years later, he’s back and clearing out his dad’s old flat. At least his neighbours, the Tylers, are still here." The synopsis continues:

"But Rose has a strange new man in her life. And this Doctor’s going to show Kevin a world he never knew existed. Unfortunately, something ancient is stirring on the Estate. Perhaps Kevin will be trapped here after all…"

'Doctor Who' Season 2 Premieres This April