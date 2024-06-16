As the longest-running sci-fi show currently on television, the legendary BBC series Doctor Who is one of the most influential and popular shows in its genre. It follows an alien called the Doctor, who travels through time and space with a wide variety of companions in his TARDIS, a vessel that often takes the form of a blue police box. The main thing that's allowed the series to reinvent itself time and time again since 1963 is that the Doctor is a Time Lord, an alien race that's able to regenerate into a different body and personality after death.

The series has gone through over a dozen different Doctors over the course of its run. One of the most criminally underrated is Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor, the incarnation of the character that kickstarted the show's revival in 2005, following a sixteen-year-long hiatus. Though Nine was only present in one season before he regenerated, the thirteen episodes that he showed up in are among modern Doctor Who's most memorable.

There are spoilers ahead for the first season of the Doctor Who revival!

13 "The Long Game"

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via BBC

Pretty much every season of Doctor Who — including the strong ones, such as series one — has that one episode that everyone forgets about; in the case of the modern show's first season, that's usually "The Long Game". Taking place on a space station orbiting Earth in the year 200000, the episode sees the Doctor discover that the station holds a dark secret that's controlling humanity and slowing its development.

One of the few things that make the episode stand out is that it's the only one with Bruno Langley's Adam as a companion — and he's not even a particularly memorable or likable one, so there's that. Simon Pegg in a villainous guest role is also really cool to see, but there is nothing else of interest in "The Long Game". No impactful story, no fun gimmick, no memorable twist. At least the most typically-hated story in series one elicits a few strong reactions, even if few of them are positive.

12 "Aliens of London"

Season 1, Episode 4

Close

"Aliens of London" kicks off the most typically-hated story in series one, often considered one of the worst of the whole show. In it, the Doctor returns Rose (Billie Piper) to her home after a fair bit of journeying through time, but the family reunion is ruined by an alien spaceship crashing in London. During this time of crisis, the Prime Minister mysteriously vanished.

Modern Doctor Who has offered some of the franchise's best villains, but the Slitheen certainly aren't among them. Though the episode offers some fun camp and further explores the main characters' dynamics, there's far too much toilet humor, silly special effects, and goofy villains to make "Aliens of London" any good.

11 "World War Three"

Season 1, Episode 5

Image via BBC

"World War Three" follows and closes off the story of "Aliens of London", and it's not much better than its predecessor. In it, the Slitheen have infiltrated Parliament and have trapped the Doctor and his friends, who have to stop the villains from starting World War Three. Though it's admittedly funnier and more entertaining than "Aliens of London", the episode is still one of series one's most distasteful.

There are definitely redeeming qualities. The duo formed by Jackie (Camille Coduri) and Mickey (Noel Clarke) is fun, Harriet Jones (played by a brilliant Penelope Wilton) is funny and endearing, and the Slitheen are less obnoxious and a bit more menacing here than in the previous episode. Still, with the tone being so childish, the stakes don't really feel high, and the episode is hard to take seriously as a result.

10 "The Unquiet Dead"

Season 1, Episode 3

Image via BBC

The jump in quality from series one's eleventh-best episode to its tenth-best is tremendous. "The Unquiet Dead" is actually a pretty good horror period piece, where the Doctor takes Rose to 1869 Cardiff. There, they join forces with Charles Dickens (Simon Callow) to investigate a mysterious plague of zombies. It's always fun when Doctor Who puts historical figures in fun sci-fi situations, and this is no exception.

"The Unquiet Dead" is sometimes genuinely scary, making it one of the show's best horror episodes. This scary tone is mixed with some really cool costumes and production design, which make the Victorian-era Wales atmosphere delightfully enveloping. There aren't really many standout moments or side characters here, though, making this one of the season's most forgettable episodes.

9 "Rose"

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via BBC

The pilot of modern Doctor Who is certainly interesting, to say the least. In it, ordinary shop assistant Rose Tyler meets the Doctor, a mysterious stranger who draws her into his strange and dangerous world. Together, they fight a race of living mannequins. Somehow, an episode about fighting plastic-based villains controlled by a disembodied life force isn't even close to being the strangest thing that Doctor Who fans have seen.

As a pilot meant to bring back old fans of the classic show and hook newcomers, "Rose" works great. It reintroduces the Doctor in a fun way, showcasing Nine's mysterious past and the story's darker tone in a way that's sure to intrigue old Whovians. It also displays a wacky sense of adventure and the show's inherent strengths in ways that guarantee new viewers to fall in love. The wackiness and weirdness of the episode may be a bit too much for some, but it sure is worth sticking with the series.

8 "Boom Town"

Season 1, Episode 11

Image via BBC

There are some who would argue that "Boom Town" is far and away the worst episode of modern Doctor Who's first season. Those people hate fun. It's series one's bottle episode (a cheaper, smaller-scale episode meant for TV seasons to save money and stay within budget), where the Doctor and his friends stumble upon one of the Slitheen and try to stop her plans to destroy the entire planet.

While definitely lacking the grand set pieces and elaborate visuals and the season's best episodes, "Boom Town" finds its strengths elsewhere. It's incredibly fun to watch the dynamics between the Doctor, Rose, Mickey, and Jack (John Barrowman) working as a team, this being the only episode of the season where the four of them are together in such a way. Plus, the Doctor's interactions with Slitheen Margaret offer a few strong character moments and insight into what makes this incarnation of the character tick.

7 "The End of the World"

Season 1, Episode 2